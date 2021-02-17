Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports ED attaches moveable properties of Amnesty India worth Rs.17.66 crore in money laundering case
News Reports
Updated:

ED attaches moveable properties of Amnesty India worth Rs.17.66 crore in money laundering case

During the investigations, ED had found that after the cancellation of the FCRA license by the Indian government, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty entities adopted 'new methods' to receive money from abroad.

OpIndia Staff
Enforcement Directorate attaches properties of Amnesty worth Rs 17 crores
Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Amnesty worth 17 crore in money laundering case (Image: ED)
38

On February 16, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a statement announcing it has provisionally attached movable properties of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) worth approximately Rs 17.66 crores. Some properties of Amnesty India were attached earlier. The total attachment value now stands at over Rs.19 crore.

The statement read, “ED has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs. 17.66 Crores in case of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others.” The provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach bank accounts of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) in the case against two entities of Amnesty International (India), the global human rights watchdog.

As reported by Firstpost, the ED stated that the said entities have acquired the money and layered the same in the form of various moveable properties. “The order involves attachment of movable properties worth of Rs 17.66 crore being proceeds of crime,” it added.

ED had registered case based on CBI’s FIR

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against AIIPL, IAIT, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) under sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Indian Penal Code (120-B which denotes criminal conspiracy). Based on CBI’s FIR, ED had registered a money laundering case against the NGO.

Amnesty formed two entities to receive funds under the guise of FDI and export of services

ED said that during 2011-12 Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) received foreign funds under FCRA from the Amnesty International UK. However, the permission was cancelled based on the adverse inputs from security agencies. The permission was denied several times based on the inputs.

During the investigation, ED found that after the cancellation of the FCRA license by the Indian government, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty entities adopted ‘new method’ to receive money from abroad. AIIPL and IAIT were formed in the year 2013-14 and 2012-13 respectively to escape FCRA route to carry out activities of the organisation under the guise of service expert and FDI.

As per ED, Amnesty International, UK sent Rs. 51.72 crore to AIIPL in the guise of FDI and export of services. “‘For export proceeds/advances to Amnesty International UK there was no documentary proof, such as invoices and copies of agreement between AIIPL and Amnesty International UK, has been furnished by AIIPL to the authorised dealer (AD) banks. ‘It is prima facie found that Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd and others have obtained foreign remittances to the tune of Rs 51.72 crore in the guise export of services and the FDI from Amnesty International (UK) whose source is the donations from individual donors,” ED said, as per reports.

Amnesty India had shut shop in September 2020

In September 2020, Amnesty India, that had links to British govt and Islamist organisations had shut its shop in India after ED froze all its bank accounts on September 10. In the Twitter thread the organisation posted, it has alleged that they have halted the operations in India “due to reprisal from Government of India.” In 2018, ED had raided its offices over FCRA violations. Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel was also arrested in 2020 for his defamatory tweets against PM Modi and Ghanchi caste.

In a 2019 report, OpIndia had reported about the connections between Amnesty International India, the British government, and radical Islamists. You can read that report here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmnesty India raid, India ED Amnesty, Foreign funding
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Aatish Taseer draws inspiration from Yogendra Yadav, ‘Aandolanjeevis’ now go international

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left 'protestor' Yogendra Yadav'. Except, he has now taken the game international.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises Union Ministry of Fisheries which Modi Govt already delivered in 2019. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Four time Rahul Gandhi revealed he does not know that an union ministry for fisheries was created by the Modi govt in 2019

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and stated that he did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair

Amid rumours of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s divorce, her close friend and actor Yash Dasgupta may join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage.

Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has urged its supporters to send emails to foreign ambassadors in India requesting to ban PM Modi from visiting their countries

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in Sushant Singh’s MS Dhoni biopic commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sandeep Nahar left a note in which he mentioned unhappy marriage and constant marital disputes for deciding to end his life.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,923FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com