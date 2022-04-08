Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGorakhnath Temple attack: Terrorist Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi, with connections to ISIS, confesses he was...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Terrorist Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi, with connections to ISIS, confesses he was angry over ‘CAA, NRC, atrocities against Muslims’

The police said that the confession indicated that Abbasi had been radicalised to the extent that he was even willing to die committing such crimes.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi (L), the attacker of Gorakhnath temple
7

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, accused in the attack on security personnel outside Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple, has said that his attack was a response to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to reports, the accused Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi confessed to the police that his hatred spawned from alleged atrocities committed against Muslims. The attacker said he was not happy with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as he deemed them as an act of “injustice to Muslims”.

“I thought about the act from various angles before committing the crime. They [government] were implementing CAA and NRC against Muslims. Even in Karnataka, Muslims were being wronged. No one was doing anything about the issue. Someone had to do something. This is how I justified the act in my mind,” he said.

Abbasi confessed that he decided to attack Gorakhnath temple as there was a constant police presence at the premises, and it was easy for him to escape after attacking the cops.

“I was depressed and wasn’t being able to sleep,” Abbasi reportedly confessed to the police.

The police said that the confession indicated that Abbasi had been radicalised to the extent that he was even willing to die committing such crimes.

Abbasi, who is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), had attempted to break in to the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 while shouting Allahu Akbar. The 30-year-old chemical engineering graduate attacked the security personnel with a sickle when they tried to stop him, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

He was later captured by other security staff and arrested.

The attack had come a day before UP CM Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple. Following the attacks, Abbasi’s family claimed he was mentally unstable, however, the claims were refuted by police and doctors who treated him after the attack.

Abbasi, Gorakhnath Temple attack accused, had connections to ISIS

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Abbasi had sent lakhs of rupees to bank accounts linked to ISIS. The investigating agencies are now looking into its financial dealings with Abbasi.

He has accounts in ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Platinum Federal Bank, among others. He had transferred money from a bank account in Nepal to Syria.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Abbasi’s mentor was an American identified as Imam Anwar al-Halaki, who originally hails from Yemen. Abbasi was highly influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as well.

Some documents recovered from Abbasi revealed a link to Jamnagar. Gujarat ATS would be interrogating him as well in Lucknow.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Terrorist Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi, with connections to ISIS, confesses he was angry over ‘CAA, NRC, atrocities against Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -

TMC leader Babul Supriyo equates Indian and Pakistani Muslims to wash away the “communal stamp” that was supposedly put on him: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Days before Ram Navami and other Hindu festivals, Rajasthan govt bans religious flags on public properties

OpIndia Staff -

United Nations General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council, India abstains from voting

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Kashmiri Hindu activist detained by police for seeking permission to attend a propaganda program against The Kashmir Files, released after hours

OpIndia Staff -

Controversy over ‘only Muslim’ recruitment at Mini-Ratna Pawan Hans helicopter service, here is how there could be a Jamia connection

OpIndia Staff -

Washington Post columnist Khaled Beydoun spreads lies, blames Hindus for the attack on Hindu New Year celebration in Karauli in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Better do a DNA test, you can’t be a Muslim’: MNS corporator gets threats for supporting Raj Thackeray’s call for ban on loudspeakers in...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: AAP’s promise of 300 units of free electricity out of sight after almost one month of winning elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘It’s extremely disrespectful’: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar slams Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion for mocking her acting abilities in ‘Dasvi’ review

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,051FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com