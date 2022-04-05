The doctor who treated Gorakhnath temple attacker Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi refuted the claims that he was mentally unstable. Speaking to Times Now, Superintendent in Chief of Gorakhpur District Hospital JSP Singh said the accused was talking coherently during the medical examination. He was responding to the queries of the Police and the doctors. He further added Abbasi did not display any signs of being violent, which made the doctors believe he was not mentally unstable.

JSP Singh said though he was not available when Abbasi’s medical examination was done, the doctor who briefed him about the case did not mention that Abbasi was calm and composed while replying to the queries. When asked if he was answering the doctors, Singh said, “The doctor who treated him could not talk to him as Police had circled around them. He was cooperating in the treatment. During the treatment, the Police were questioning him, to which he was replying calmly.”

Murtaza’s name was on the list of suspects sent by the intelligence

News Nation, in a report, claimed that on March 31, intelligence agencies had sent a list of 16 suspects to UP Police. Ahmad Murtaza’s name was on the list. Earlier, it was reported that Murtaza was under ATS’s scanner. Furthermore, the investigation agencies have sealed Murtaza’s house for further investigation.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked Police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. The incident took place a day before CM Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple. Abbasi severely injured two Police personnel with a sharp weapon. Reports suggest he was with another man who escaped when Abbasi was overpowered by the Police personnel. During the investigation, the security agencies found he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.