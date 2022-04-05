On April 4, Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepak Nath Saraswati sent Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi to Police remand for seven days. Abbasi had attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur with a sharp weapon. He was trying to forcefully enter the temple premises while shouting Allah-Hu-Akbar. However, he was apprehended by the Police officers stationed at the temple.

The Zakir Naik link

As per reports, the Police found evidence that Abbasi was influenced by controversial banned Islamic leader Zakir Naik. He regularly listened to his videos on YouTube. A bag was recovered from the scene in which the Police had found a pen drive. When checked, the storage drive was filled with instigating videos. The Police are also checking the phone numbers stored on his mobile phone. STF, ATC and Police teams are investigating every aspect of the case.

Furthermore, there were claims made in some media reports that Abbasi was mentally upset and suffering from depression. However, the reports suggest such claims have been dismissed in the investigation. The real motive behind the attack is unclear, and the security agencies are maintaining silence. Police also found a book written in the Arabic language. It is being investigated when and where he purchased the book.

Possible link to ISIS

Pramod Kumar Singh, Senior Associate Editor with The New Indian, said Police found Abbasi was linked to the terrorist organization ISIS. He further said it was a planned attack, and Abbasi had done a detailed recce of the temple complex. Gate no 3 is regularly used by CM Yogi when he visits the temple.

Abbasi was on the ATS radar

As per a report in Amar Ujala, Abbasi did not initiate the attack in haste. He was already on ATS’s radar for some time. On Saturday, a couple of men came to meet Abbasi on a bike with a Lucknow number plate. The meeting continued for an hour, and after that, Abbasi went missing. ADG Law & Order of UP, Prashant Kumar said the Police have not ruled out the involvement of terrorist organizations in the attack and they are pursuing all possible angles in the case. He further added it was a well-planned conspiracy to attack the temple premises.

Accused travelled extensively in the past

Abbasi had travelled extensively in the past. He had visited Mumbai, Jamnagar, Coimbatore, and Nepal. During the investigation, Police found that he had visited Nepal after leaving the house on Saturday. On his way back, he had purchased a weapon from Mahrajganj. An investigating team has gone to Maharajganj for further investigation.

CM Yogi met injured Police personnel

On April 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur and took stock of the situation. He met the injured Police personnel at the hospital and directed authorities to ensure the safety and security of the temple premises.

During a meeting with higher officials, CM Yogi said that Gorakhnath Mandir is not the only place of worship for the people of UP but also for the devotees from across the world. CM Yogi announced that the government of UP would pay for the treatment of the two Police officers, Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan, who got severely injured during the attack. He further announced Rs 5 lakh reward for every Police personnel involved in capturing Abbasi.

Attack on Gorakhpur temple

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, armed with a sharp weapon, attacked Police personnel lodged at Gorakhpur temple gate no. 3. At first, he tried to snatch the weapons from Police personnel, but when he failed, he injured them with the sharp weapon. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by Zee PHH journalist Aashdeep Thind on social media on Monday.

A 29-year-old youth attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the Gorakhnath temple gate in Gorakhpur on Sunday night before he was overpowered by security personnel.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF THE INCIDENT

He tried to enter the temple premises but was apprehended by other security officers at the gate. Reports suggest he was accompanied by another person who escaped when Abbasi was caught by the Police.