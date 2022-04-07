On April 6, Guwahati Police took cognizance of the viral audio clip of an Instagram Influencer and her friend where they were calling for identifying, raping and killing Hindus. In reply to a Twitter user, Guwahati Police said that the matter had already been taken up.

Thank You for the information. The matter has already been taken up. — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) April 6, 2022

The Hinduphobic audio clip went viral on social media

On Wednesday, an audio clip of Instagram Influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem went viral on social media platforms. During the conversation with Sabnam, Nadeem was heard making extremely vile, violent and abusive statements about Hindus, Hinduism and Hindu Gods. He said Hindus should be identified, raped and killed.

While Nadeem was abusing Hindus, Sabnam was giggling and praising his sense of humour. Nadeem alleged he saw three Hindus being killed in front of him, and no Hindu dared to come to their area. He further said if he had an AK47, he would kill Hindus himself. He claimed to have sexually exploited many Hindu women.

Sabnam had played the victim card and posted stories that she was getting rape and death threats in the DMs. She further claimed that she would commit suicide as the issue went out of hand and she could deal with it anymore.

Both Sabnam and Nadeem (who already came live with a fake ID) have been reportedly changing their IDs to escape scrutiny.