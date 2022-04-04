Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Maulana Md Wahid arrested for torturing a 14-year-old girl, used to burn her...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Maulana Md Wahid arrested for torturing a 14-year-old girl, used to burn her face and hands with incense sticks

Wahid was allegedly torturing the 14-year-old girl for four days, causing her to lose her mental stability, according to police

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: Maulana Md Wahid arrested for torturing a 14-year-old girl
Representative Image
7

A 35-year-old ‘exorcist’ Maulana Md Wahid was detained in the Chatra district of Jharkhand on Sunday for reportedly torturing a 14-year-old girl and burning her with incense sticks to “fend off bad spirits”.

Wahid was allegedly torturing the 14-year-old girl for four days, causing her to lose her mental stability, according to police. They said he beat her and charred her face, lips, and hands with flaming incense sticks.

According to reports, the girl became unwell after playing Holi, and the exorcist, Maulana Md Wahid, told her family that he will heal her through exorcism.

According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan, Wahid was detained after the girl’s family filed a complaint at the Lawalong police station. According to him, a complaint was filed under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The girl was rushed to Chatra’s Sadar Hospital, and as her health worsened, she was transferred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Jharkhand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Freebies may lead to financial crisis like in Sri Lanka and Greece, top officers flag concerns with Prime Minister Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Senior officials expressed alarm over populist initiatives and freebies promised by political parties during elections.
Opinions

Halal certification is purely religious: Where does it stop and why is the Govt of India even allowing it

Sanghamitra -
There are already existing government-specified norms, quality parameters and regulatory requirements that companies have to meet to get their products certified fit to be marketed. So why is this parallel system of 'certifying' them for one particular community is even continuing?

Kerala: Communists intimidate journalist who questioned assault on an auto driver by CPI (M) goons during ‘Bharat bandh’, here is what we know so...

Times Of India gives away POK to Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh: Man tries to enter Gorakhnath Temple shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, injures two cops with a sharp weapon

Pakistan: Punjab Assembly members engage in hand to hand combat on first day of Ramzan

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,834FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com