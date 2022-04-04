Jharkhand: Maulana Md Wahid arrested for torturing a 14-year-old girl

A 35-year-old ‘exorcist’ Maulana Md Wahid was detained in the Chatra district of Jharkhand on Sunday for reportedly torturing a 14-year-old girl and burning her with incense sticks to “fend off bad spirits”.

Wahid was allegedly torturing the 14-year-old girl for four days, causing her to lose her mental stability, according to police. They said he beat her and charred her face, lips, and hands with flaming incense sticks.

According to reports, the girl became unwell after playing Holi, and the exorcist, Maulana Md Wahid, told her family that he will heal her through exorcism.

According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan, Wahid was detained after the girl’s family filed a complaint at the Lawalong police station. According to him, a complaint was filed under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The girl was rushed to Chatra’s Sadar Hospital, and as her health worsened, she was transferred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Jharkhand.