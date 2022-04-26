Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Rawat on Monday took to Twitter to raise voice against the power crisis in Jharkhand.

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

In a tweet, she said that as a taxpayer of Jharkhand, she wanted to know the reason behind power crisis in the state since so many years. She added that they have been doing their part consciously making sure they save energy.

Many netizens pointed out how Jharkhand has been facing power crisis with power cuts lasting 12-16 hours a day in some parts of the state.

ma'am, that too when you're living in capital (ranchi), just think what would be the situation of other cities. This became fate of all Jharkhand's people. @HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO govt. is worst than all previous govt can't even provide electricity.https://t.co/izF0YTcrfY — Alok Prasoon (@Alok_Prasoon) April 26, 2022

Some netizens also shared the details of the grievances they had shared with Jharkhand state officials regarding power cuts.

Saakshi Ji, Ye log reply krne ko tayyar nahi. I sent an email to the entire department, but no one cared to reply. Not even acknowledge. They are in some kind of nasha they do not want to come out of. pic.twitter.com/l32VGJtCOp — Ashim Sarangi (अସୀम) (@tweet_ashim) April 25, 2022

Similar sentiments were echoed by other netizens from Jharkhand.

The situation here in Palamu is also worst @JharkhandCMO we chose you for progress of state but you are deteriorating it . How will you understand our problem when you have DG supply 24hours. @BJP4India @narendramodi @vishnumppalamu @DC_Palamu https://t.co/reXopBOuVO — ankit pallav (@ApPallav) April 26, 2022

We produce one of the highest quantities of coal in India and yet we have on average 8 to 10 hours of power outage everyday. And nobody influential has ever tried to raise a voice on this issue, kudos to you. https://t.co/p33qRjDzX5 — Ankit (@aks0510) April 26, 2022

Power crisis in Jharkhand

As per reports, the coal crisis in power plants has power crisis in Jharkhand because of which load shedding is done in many parts of the state. Load shedding means power supply of one area is cut off to ensure power supply in other area. Last week, except for cities like Ranchi and Jamshedpur, several areas experienced power cuts for many hours. Dhoni has a family home in Ranchi and now it seems the power crisis has reached the state capital as well.

Earlier in March as the summer set in, three power plants in the state tripped leading to power crisis in several parts of the state. Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Lohardaga, Gumla. Even back then, load shedding of 10-12 hours was being carried out in some districts.