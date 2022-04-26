Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Cricketer MS Dhoni's wife raises voice against power crisis in state
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife raises voice against power crisis in state

As per reports, the coal crisis in power plants has power crisis in Jharkhand because of which load shedding is done in many parts of the state. Load shedding means power supply of one area is cut off to ensure power supply in other area.

OpIndia Staff
Sakshi Dhoni raises concerns about power crisis in Jharkhand (image courtesy: thequint.com)
2

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Rawat on Monday took to Twitter to raise voice against the power crisis in Jharkhand.

In a tweet, she said that as a taxpayer of Jharkhand, she wanted to know the reason behind power crisis in the state since so many years. She added that they have been doing their part consciously making sure they save energy.

Many netizens pointed out how Jharkhand has been facing power crisis with power cuts lasting 12-16 hours a day in some parts of the state.

Some netizens also shared the details of the grievances they had shared with Jharkhand state officials regarding power cuts.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other netizens from Jharkhand.

Power crisis in Jharkhand

As per reports, the coal crisis in power plants has power crisis in Jharkhand because of which load shedding is done in many parts of the state. Load shedding means power supply of one area is cut off to ensure power supply in other area. Last week, except for cities like Ranchi and Jamshedpur, several areas experienced power cuts for many hours. Dhoni has a family home in Ranchi and now it seems the power crisis has reached the state capital as well.

Earlier in March as the summer set in, three power plants in the state tripped leading to power crisis in several parts of the state. Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Lohardaga, Gumla. Even back then, load shedding of 10-12 hours was being carried out in some districts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssaakshi dhoni, sakshi dhoni, sakshi singh rawat, mahendra singh dhoni, ms dhoni
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,611FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com