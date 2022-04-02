Amid the ongoing halal row in the state of Karnataka where some Hindu organizations have launched a nationwide campaign demanding a ban on Halal products, a petitioner has knocked on the doors of the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to not impose any restrictions upon the Muslim meat traders.

According to the reports, Lawyer Rehmatullah Kotwal has filed the petition and also seeking directions from the court to refrain politicians from giving ‘provocative’ statements immediately. However, the High Court has refused to hear the matter urgently, saying it will hear the case as per the list.

This is a day after the state chief of the BJP hinted that a legal solution would calm the spurring debate on the issue. He said that the halal meat business is a kind of ‘economic jihad’. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opined that social issues should be resolved peacefully and that everyone should show restraint. “We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. It is possible to resolve social issues through peaceful talks. So everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order,” Bommai said on March 31.

The halal meat business is a kind of ‘economic jihad’. The concept of Halal meat means that they can do business among themselves & consume Halal meat only among their people. What’s wrong in pointing it as wrong said BJP General Secretary CT Ravi yesterday in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/y4j4NSPbiM — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Also, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that people who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. “Those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them should be taught a lesson. We are telling them sincerely that you should not function this way in this country. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only,” he was quoted.

On March 28, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti called for a boycott of halal meat as it launched a nationwide campaign demanding a ban on Halal products. Spokesperson Mohan Gowda in the statement said that crores of rupees were being collected over certifying meat as halal and that it would pave the way for India to become an Islamic state.

“Islamic organizations are trying to make a parallel financial system in the country. It is dangerous for the security of the country. When there are Government certifying agencies FSSAI and FDA for food certification, where is the need for certification based on religion? This is a conspiracy by the Muslim community to take control over the financial assets of the country”, he stated.

Gowda also said that Halal certification was against the precepts of Secularism and gross injustice to the traditional butchers and meat traders. He requested the entire Hindu community to use Jhatka meat instead of Halal for the post-Ugadi celebration in the state.

However, Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Hindu activists for seeking a ban on Muslim merchants and halal meat. On Thursday gave a call to farmers in the rural areas of the state and asked them to not encourage the Hindutva activists. “I will not sit quietly with what is happening in the state,” he said. Kumaraswamy also instigated the state CM and said that if he has ‘mardaangi’ (manliness), he would not sit quiet, but take action.

What is Halal meat?

As the Halal controversy is gaining grounds in the state of Karnataka, it becomes important to understand what actually is Halal meat and how is it different from the Jhatka meat. As reported earlier, Halal can only be performed by a ‘sane Muslim adult’ who is supposed to invoke the name of Allah while slaughtering. If at the time of slaughtering anyone else’s name other than Allah is invoked (i.e. animal sacrificed for him/her), then the meat becomes Haram ‘unlawful’ as per the Islamic law. However, if a Muslim man forgets to invoke the name of Allah at the time of slaughtering, the meat remains Halal.

The animal in the halal method of slaughtering is cut slowly with a sharp knife from the front part of the neck allowing to cause blood loss. Whereas, Jhatka is a form of slaughter in which an animal is killed immediately with a single strike from being the neck, with no need for the animal to bleed steadily for a period of time before dying.

According to the reports, a Hindu activist Prashant Sambaragi has written to the state’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti to give directions to online shopping portals and websites to provide an option to buy non-halal meat.

Further, as the campaign to boycott halal meat has intensified in the state of Karnataka, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) said on Friday that it would stage protests across talukas and district centres in the state. The police have made tight security arrangements to maintain law and order during the demonstrations.