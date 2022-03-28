Hindu activist group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has given a call to boycott halal meat while launching a nationwide campaign demanding a ban on Halal products. The Halal certification labels food products permissible to consume in Islam excluding pork-related edibles, animal fats and other dairy generated products and all types of alcohol.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Karnataka spokesperson has released a video asserting that thousands of crores of rupees are being collected over certifying meat as halal, which it claimed would pave the way for India to become an Islamic state. Gowda argued that this money is used to fund anti-national conspiracies in the whole of India against the state.

“We urge all Hindus to boycott halal meat, Halal products and use the Jhatka meet which employs the Hindu way of slaughtering. Let us participate in the economic boycott of such antinational activities,” Mohan Gowda urged in the video released by a handle on Twitter.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has objected that Halal meat which is cut using practices pandering to Islam cannot be offered to Hindu deities. Talking to Lokmat News, Gowda said, “While Ugadi is around the corner, meat is brought in large quantities and hence we have launched a campaign to boycott Halal certified meat since according to Islam it is offered to Allah first. Such meat cannot be offered to Hindu Gods and Goddesses.”

Gowda further elaborated, “Whenever a Muslim man kills any animal, it is faced towards the mecca and namaz is offered while killing it. The meat of such animals cannot be offered to Hindu deities. In Hinduism, we believe that animals should not be harassed hence we take their life for offering in a single shock (Jhatka).”

Earlier, many Hindu activists and organisations have protested against the politicisation and compulsion of halal certification on food products. In October 2021, when Smt. Thushara opened a first-ever non-Halal restaurant in Kerala, she was assaulted and threatened by Islamist goons to open her branch. In April same year, a Christian man from Kerala was attacked for selling non-halal certified meat while his food truck was burned down in the incident.