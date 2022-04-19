Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Maharashtra: SP leader Rais Shaikh writes to Aaditya Thackeray, demands inclusion of Urdu in Chalo app meant for BEST buses

Shaikh, who is an MLA from the Bhiwandi East constituency, had also written to the BEST general manager Lokesh Manager about the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Rais Shaikh (left), BEST buses (right), images via New Indian Express and HT
On Monday (April 18), Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh wrote to Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, demanding the inclusion of the Urdu language in the ‘Chalo app‘ meant for booking BEST (Bombay Electric Supply & Transport) buses.

Shaikh, who is an MLA from the Bhiwandi East constituency, had also written to the BEST general manager Lokesh Manager about the matter. Citing sources, The Times of India reported that the BEST was looking into the ‘request’ made by the Samajwadi Party leader.

In a tweet on Monday, he remarked, “BEST has recently launched the Chalo App. Besides Marathi, other regional languages like Malayalam & Kannada are included except Urdu. I have raised this issue with the Hon. CM & BEST management, I am sure that my demand shall be recognised & Urdu will be included in the App. #ChaloApp.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Rais Shaikh

“BEST has recently launched the Chalo app. Along with Marathi, languages like Malayalam and Kannada have also been included in this app but Urdu has not been included in it. I have raised this issue with the Chief Minister and the BEST administration. I hope Urdu will be included in the app,” he posted in another tweet in Urdu.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rais Shaikh

Rais Shaikh further claimed that about 80000 students, who frequently used BEST buses for travel, are enrolled in Urdu medium schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “There are other private Urdu medium schools as well,” he added.

The demand made by the Samajwadi Party leader for the inclusion of the Urdu language in the Chalo app also received support from Muslim activists. One Irian Machiwala told The Times of India, “Many Muslims travel by BEST bus. It will be helpful for people who have studied in Urdu medium school.”

