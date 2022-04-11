In the April 10 episode of the reality show Lock Upp, actress Mandana Karimi confessed to having an abortion in order to save herself from eviction. In her confession, she said when she was struggling with separation and divorce from her ex, she got into a relationship with a famous director. This was the time when she could not trust men in general, but that person projected himself as someone who could be his friend.

She said, “In the outside world, he talks about women’s rights. He talks about how women have to be independent, how women have to take their power into their own hands, and he is someone who is an idol to many people, the young generation who want to become a filmmaker or even just a normal teenager.” Karimi added her relationship went on for a year and a half. She kept it secret as she was not yet divorced and did not want anyone to know about it.

During the lockdown, they became closer and started living together. They became close, and it reached a point where he started saying that he loved her and wanted to be with her. She said, “He told me he wanted to move out of India with me. We should plan a family, and we did plan a pregnancy. But when it actually happened, he completely backed off.”

Karimi said he did not tell her directly. She said, “One day, he said we should go and meet my best friends as they were like parents to me. When we went there, he suddenly started saying he was not emotionally ready to become a father again and that I should have a divorce. He had this whole thing planned how my best friends could convince me to have an abortion. I was really upset, and I said sorry to my friend that he wasted your time because she thought we were in a conversation to have a nursery and hospital etc. The next thing I know, he was asking me to have an abortion where everything was planned.”

She added, “He told me he did not think at the age of 33 I could become pregnant so easily. He told me he thought I would understand. He has a public case against him. I have to make a decision. I come from a broken home. I cannot just have a child just because I was pregnant. I had to be strong. I did have an abortion, but then it just destroyed so much for me.”

When Karimi and that person came back home, his scriptwriter came, and she was sitting alone in the bedroom. She said, “While sitting alone and staring at the walls, I thought how anyone could be like this?”

Kangana Ranaut, the host of the show, appreciated her courage and said she should have kept the baby. Karimi replied, “No… because he was a coward. He stepped back when everything was planned and on track. I cannot let someone come into this world who would think, okay, this is my mother, and my father is a successful person, but why are they not together?”

Netizens speculate the person could be Anurag Kashyap

After the episode was aired, netizens discussed about the possible father of the aborted child. Many speculated it could be Anurag Kashyap.

Twitter user HudHudDabangg while replying to social media influencer Chetana’s post, said it was Anurag Kashyap.

Another Twitter user, total_woke_ echoed while replying to another post by Sharanya Shetty, who had questioned who the director could be.

Twitter user Naziamajid1 speculated Kashyap could be the one as he “has such track record”.

Twitter user Prabhat_36 shared 2020 reports where Karimi had thanked Kashyap for helping her in a tough time and speculated it could be him who she had a relationship with.

Anurag Kashyap has not released any statement in this regard.