News has come from Maharashtra’s Nashik where a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Salim Sheikh has received threat calls over his statements in support of Raj Thackrey’s comments over the ban on Loudspeakers in Mosques. On April 2, in a passionate address MNS Raj Chief Thackrey had asserted that if the government is not going to ban the loudspeakers in the mosques, he will put double loudspeakers in front of the mosques and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

In a new development, Salim Sheikh – MNS’ Muslim face in Nashik and a corporator in the Nashik Mahanagar Palika – has received threat calls on his phone over his statements on loudspeakers in Mosques. Earlier, Sheikh had issued a statement requesting his community to voluntarily give up playing Azaan on loudspeakers atop the Mosques.

On Thursday, Sheikh received a call from a person who has been identified as Javed Mulla, a resident of Jamner. In the conversation, Mulla can be heard saying, “What did you suggest on the loudspeakers Sheikhbhai? If you have supported Raj Thackrey then better you would have also read the Hanuman Chalisa as well. You should definitely do your DNA test, you can not be a Muslim (Aap Muslim Ho Hi nahi Sakte).” Mulla who was seen threatening Sheikh over the call concluded that for a minor post of a (corporator) Sheikh is sabotaging his community (Kaum).

Talking to the press on the incident, Salim Sheikh said, “I openly request all the Muslim brethren, that if we are the law-abiding citizens of the country who have faith in the constitution, then we should give up on the loudspeakers on our mosques, only then it will send a message all across the country and the world.” Sheikh said that believes the Muslim community will abide by the teachings of the Prophet.”

On April 2, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, at the annual Gudhi Padwa rally of the party asserted that the government should take action against the sound pollution caused by loudspeakers in the mosques. Thackeray launched much criticism on the current MVA alliance in power which has caused ripples in the unsteady waters of Maharashtra politics.