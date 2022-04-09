In Bhopal, a Muslim man named Munawwar Ansari living in Kokata area was beaten up by other Muslims for commenting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on a Facebook post shared by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The miscreants also beat his wife and a four-year-old daughter. The mob of attackers called him a traitor of the community and damaged his house.

Munawwar Ansari is a carpenter by profession. He said that he was beaten up by the miscreants because he is a supporter of the BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. After this incident, the MLA told the police station in-charge to take necessary action. The police have started the investigations but none of the accused attackers is arrested so far.

As it happened

According to report by Dainik Bhaskar, Munawwar’s neighbour Sohail Ahmed read out his comment and spread the word in the locality that he supports the Hindu leaders. Ahmed said that he is betraying the community. At the Rahmat Masjid in the locality, the accused decided to teach him a lesson. At 7 pm on Wednesday, 15 people, including Sarik Ansari, Suleiman, Sohail Ahmed, barged into Munawwar Ansari’s house. They assaulted Anasari after entering his house, and his wife was also beaten. The attackers threw away the utensils in the house.

While beating Munawwar Ansari, the attackers said, “Now call the Bajrang Dal people.” Munawwar’s son informed Dial-100. The police came to the locality but did not come to his house. Instead they went back after having tea at Sohail’s office.

Munawwar has two sons and four-year-old daughter Shirin. He said, “People in the locality did not even spare my four-year-old daughter. They slammed her and tried to crush her under their feet. Now they are threatening me to leave this place. They are threatening to make it difficult for me to live here.”

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “This is the country of Ram. If not today, then tomorrow, everyone has to say Jai shri Ram. This praise for Ram will not stop. The incident of assault will not be tolerated. Stop this indecency. Jai Shri Ram will also be written and even if someone scolds the one who speaks Jai Shri Ram, there will be action.”