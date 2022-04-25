After MVA Government thwarted the efforts of MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Udhhav Thackeray’s house, The NCP now wishes to retaliate the same in front of the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi. NCP Mumbai north district working President Fahmida Hasan Khan has written to HM Amit Shah for seeking permission for the same.

On Monday, Fahmida Hasan Khan expressed that she wishes to chant ‘prayers of every religion’ in front of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. While speaking to ANI, she also made a condescending religious remark saying, “If Hindutva, Jainism elevates for country’s benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation, I’d like to do it.”

In the letter dated April 23, 2022, Khan asks Home Minister Amit Shah to permit her to read prayers of all religions outside the PM’s residence. “I request you to grant me the permission to read Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth and Novino in front of the beloved Prime Minister’s house. Please covey me the date and time for the same.”

This comes a day after, the Independent politician couple from Maharashtra’s Amravati, MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police for planning to chant the Hanuman Chalisa as a protest in front of CM Uddhav Thackery’s house ‘Matoshree’. The duo was booked on sedition charges and is currently facing 14-day judicial custody in two different Mumbai Jails. Fahmida Hasan khan is a known Muslim face for Sharad Pawar’s NCP and is a popular female face in areas with a high Muslim population in North Mumbai.