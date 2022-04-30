The Aam Aadmi Party has removed references to Manish Sisodia’s aide Nisha Singh, the former councillor who was convicted on Thursday of instigating a mob against the Haryana Urban Development Authority anti-encroachment team in 2015.

The official website of the Aam Aadmi Party, which once hosted the profile of Nisha Singh, is scrubbed clean of the references to the leader, convicted, along with 17 others, for instigating a violent mob and attacking HUDA anti-encroachment team.

Searching about Nisha Singh on the official website of Aam Aadmi Party throws up this result:-

However, when was the cleansing process carried out by the Aam Aadmi Party is still not clear. On 20 April 2022, 10 days before she was convicted of instigating violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment team in Haryana, the official website of AAP had a rather glowing profile of Singh, extolling her as an executive at Google India, who left her job to enter social activism and politics.

The profile page of Nisha Singh as on 20 April 2022 was something like this:-

Archive page of Nisha Singh’s profile page on AAP website

“Nisha Singh is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. She is leading the charge of designing and implementing reforms in the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Service) Scheme of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi Government. Currently a member of the party’s Fundraising team, she has also been a Spokesperson for AAP in the past,” the profile page of Nisha Singh on AAP’s official website had read until it was removed.

It further read, “Nisha was a senior executive at Google India until 2009 and left her job to enter into social activism and politics. Nisha was elected as a Councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) in 2011 as an Independent. As a Councillor, she was at the forefront of the battle for systemic reforms in the MCG and is the lead petitioner in a PIL demanding decentralization of governance of Gurgaon by devolving all executive and financial powers to the elected representatives of MCG.”

However, it has since been deleted. It cannot be ascertained if the page was removed after the court convicted her of inciting violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment team.

Nisha Singha gets a seven-year jail term for inciting violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment team

Nisha Singh, an advisor to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a former municipal councillor, was convicted on Thursday for instigating a mob against Haryana Urban Development Authority anti-encroachment team in 2015.

“There is no doubt that this is a serious lapse on the part of the accused to injure public officers, but there is no reason to believe that they cannot be reformed or rehabilitated and that they are likely to continue the criminal acts of violence as would constitute a continuing threat to society,” the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh said on Thursday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on all ten women, while the other seven convicts have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default, imprisonment will be increased by two to three years. The 17 accused were convicted under Sections IPC sections – 148, 149, 186, 325, 332, 333, 353, 436, 427 and 435.

Singh had attacked officers, threw stones and petrol bombs

On May 15, 2015, an anti-encroachment team of the Haryana Urban Development Authority was removing debris after a demolition drive at Jhimar Basti, Sector 47 in Gurgaon.

The former AAP councillor Nisha Singh, advocate Khajan Singh and Pradeep Zaildar had instigated the crowd to attack the officers. The mob also allegedly threw petrol bombs and LPG cylinders at the police teams. A duty magistrate and 15 other policemen were injured in this incident.

The Haryana police have charged 19 accused in the case. Two accused, Ramesh and Ratanlal, died during the trial.