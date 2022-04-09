After a drama lasting weeks, Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan is finally over as he lost the no-confidence motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly. Imran Khan joins the long list of Pakistani Prime Ministers who have failed to complete their full tenure as per the official Pakistani constitution.

Since Pakistan’s inception, no PM of Pakistan has managed to survive the full term, and Imran didn’t turn out to be an exception. This time, there was no direct coup by the Pakistan Army, and Imran was displaced by a show of opposition unity, and by America as per Imran’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Pakistan Army, which had allegedly installed Imran as the PM of the country, didn’t come to his support as he lost the battle in Supreme Court and then the National Assembly.

In the run-up to the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan and his party colleagues repeatedly said that their government is being destabilized by a foreign power, namely the United States of America. They said that Imran Khan is being punished for visiting Russia ahead of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, this attempt to blame foreign powers didn’t work, and Imran Khan ended up losing his post as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the United States of America bluntly rejected Imran Khan’s allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted in Washington to overthrow his government with the help of the Opposition parties, saying there is absolutely no truth to these claims.

The opposition parties in Pakistan had accused Imran of corruption and economic mismanagement, along with the prevailing high inflation and a weakening currency. While Imran tried to rally support around him through religion and by claiming a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan, eventually it wasn’t enough.

Now with Imran out of the way, the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif is all set to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has reportedly left the official PM house and headed to his personal Bani Gala mansion.