Minutes after the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government was declared ‘unconstitutional’ by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, prominent Pakistanis took to Twitter to slam Khan for undermining the constitutional process.

In a tweet, Executive Editor of Nayadaur Media, Murtaza Solangi remarked, “What a deranged man. Imran Khan has committed treason. He is the genuine traitor.”

Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan dubbed him as ‘Mini Trump.’ She wrote, “Grace is not a word that exists in Kuptaan (former captain of the Pakistan cricket team) dictionary!

Following the political fiasco in the Pakistani National Assembly, travel writer Salman Rashid recounted how an American trekker told him in 1988 that the situation of Pakistan was unlikely to change even after the death of Pakistani military dictator Muhammad Zia ul Haq.

“Among them a pipsqueak American. Said I was stupid to think anything good will happen for Pakistan, I threw my pack and went for the bastard. I was still foolishly patriotic. The surveyors and my German friends restrained us both,” he said.

“That madarch*d American knew something we still don’t. Three-quarters of a century we’ve either had duffers telling us we’ve come to the crossroads or we’ve had bumblers. Seems we’ve been marking time at the crossroads. Never moved an inch forward,” Rashid concluded.

Pakistani Journalist Syed Talat Hussian pointed out that Imran Khan is reluctant to vacate the Prime Minister’s House and has resorted to blatant violation of the Pakistani Constitution.

He informed, “After meeting Imran Khan in the PM House, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, declares the opposition’s no confidence to be illegal as it is a foreign conspiracy.”

“Imran Khan with his unconstitutional action damaged democracy more than he can begin to imagine. His choice of midgets to be his advisors has finally been the last nail in his political coffin. This will not do any good to the popularity of his party that he had built over years,” tweeted Pakistani journalist Mubahser Lucman.

He also pointed out the ‘stupidity’ of PTI workers for congratulating each other after dissolving their own government.

Journalist Reema Omer pointed out, “There are no ifs and buts: The Speaker’s ruling is blatantly unconstitutional. Imran Khan has no authority to advise the President to dissolve the National Assembly. Dissolving the assembly on the advice of a person who has no authority to do so has no constitutional basis.”

The no-confidence motion and political fiasco in Pakistan National Assembly

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tabled a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government in the National Assembly on March 8.

The resolution of no confidence was passed against Imran Khan in the midst of surging inflation and dire economic conditions in Pakistan. While the National Assembly was readying for the no-confidence voting on Sunday (April 3), Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the motion.

He claimed that the motion was inspired at the behest of an unnamed “foreign power” and therefore it was unconstitutional. This discretion by the deputy speaker came after Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry made a statement in the assembly stating that the no-confidence motion was an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government.

Following the development, Imran Khan in a televised address said that he has recommended the President of Pakistan to dissolve the national assembly and call for fresh elections.