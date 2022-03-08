Opposition parties in Pakistan have passed a no-confidence motion against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Tuesday. A total of 86 lawmakers in Pakistan signed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan including members from the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among others.

A No-confidence motion was passed against Imran Khan amidst skyrocketed inflation and deteriorating economic conditions in the country. Prominent lawmakers including JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister. The leaders called out for a session for the same in the National Assembly Secretariat.

“Through this resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in Prime Minister Mr Imran Khan and consequently he shall cease to hold the office under clause (4),” the resolution read. At the forefront of the resolution were leaders from opposition parties including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Leader of Opposition from PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman united against Imran Khan.

In the current numbers game, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI has 155 seats and enjoys a majority with a total of 179 members including other regional parties and independent candidates. On the other hand, in the opposition, the PML-N has 84 seats while Ansari’s PPP with 56 seats. The united opposition stands with a total of 162 members in the National Assembly. While only 86 lawmakers have signed the no-confidence resolution as of now, the opposition has claimed to have the support of 202 National Assembly members.

draft of the No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan

The increased worry for Imran Khan lies in the fact that 28 PTI lawmakers and other allies of the government are said to divert to the opposition as claimed. Pakistani media agency Geo News reported that At least 16 PTI lawmakers have the support of PML-N, four with PPP, and two with the JUI-F.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has claimed that the Pakistani Army stands with him and thus his government will go nowhere. “After this, nothing will happen against this government till 2028, Opposition will face a humiliating defeat,” he added.

He further alleged, “My lawmakers are being offered Rs180 million [for supporting no-confidence motion]. I told them to take the money and distribute it among the poor.” He claimed that the opposition’s motives are backed by money while his party leaders said that there is an ‘International conspiracy’ to remove Imran Khan from the office. “The army stands with me, it will never support thieves and since the people are not backing the Opposition anymore, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them,” Imran Khan added.

It has been learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to discuss the legal aspects after the zero-confidence move was tabled against him. Meanwhile sure of removing Imran from office, PML-N lawmakers were asked to remain in Islamabad for at least 20 days so as to remain present when the motion is tabled in the parliament. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah being sure about the no-confidence motion being successful, commented, “We will soon be relieved of this curse; the leaders will announce the decisions that were made today,”

To pass a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister it is required to have signatures of at least 20% of the leaders in the National assembly. While 86 lawmakers have already signed the document, the speaker is bound to call a session regarding the motion in which voting via open ballot will take place. With the Opposition claiming the support of 202 lawmakers, clouds have gathered over the fate of Imran Khan as a Prime Minister.