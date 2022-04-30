Saturday, April 30, 2022
Updated:

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla arrested for leading ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had chaired a high-level meeting and directed the arrest of those involved in the violence.

Harish Singla (Photo Credits: ANI)
Hours after the Punjab police blamed members of the anti-Khalistan march for the Patiala violence instead of the pro-Khalistani mob, they arrested Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla in connection with the case.

As per reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had chaired a high-level meeting and directed the arrest of those involved in the violence. He reportedly asked the Police department to not spare the perpetrators of the violence.

He had also sought constant updates about the matter from the Director-General of Police VK Bhawra. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had claimed that maintaining the law and order situation was of primary concern and none would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Violence in Patiala

The violence occurred during Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray’s ‘Khalistan Murdabad‘ march when Khalistan supporters attacked the march with stones and swords. The clashes allegedly erupted as Khalistan supporters chanted shouts in favour of Khalistan while hitting participants in the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march.

The armed Sikh mob which was a part of the pro-Khalistan rally organised in opposition to the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march attacked the Kali Mata Temple after Hindus had taken shelter inside the temple premises.

A video had also gone viral on social media, wherein the Khalistani supporters could be seen performing Bhangra as the Police officers fired in the air to control the crowd. 

While any state police should be focussing on controlling separatist and terrorist elements like the Khalistani mobs, the cops are busy blaming those taking out the march instead of condemning the secessionists.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, tried to water down the seriousness of the incident by blaming it on ‘political parties’. Interestingly. Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) had expelled party leader Harish Singla for taking out an ‘anti-Khalistan’ march.

