Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Watch: PM Modi gets emotional as women of Banaskantha bless him for delivering Narmada Canal project

Local women blessed PM Modi for delivering on the promise of providing water for drinking and irrigation to the Banaskantha district

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi becomes emotional as women of Banaskantha bless him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional during his visit to the Banaskantha district of Gujarat as several women wished and blessed him for fulfilling the promise of supplying water to the northern Gujarat district. PM Modi was in town to inaugurate a new dairy complex and a potato processing plant.

PM Modi, who is on his three-day visit to his home state Gujarat, was cheered and welcomed by the women of Banaskantha. Several women had arrived at PM Modi’s rally in the city on Tuesday and blessed him for delivering on the promise of providing water for drinking and irrigation to Banaskantha district, the northernmost district of Gujarat.

As women cheered and blessed him, Prime Minister Modi became emotional during the rally.

The people of Banaskantha district are among the several beneficiaries of the Narmada Canal project. The Narmada Canal is an irrigation and drinking water project that brings water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the state of Gujarat and then into Rajasthan state. It is a lifeline for the dry areas of northern Gujarat like Banaskantha and Mehsana districts.

PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad on Monday on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat. His visit to Gujarat comes months ahead of the state assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Banas Dairy and praised the efforts of the BJP government for turning the area into a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women.

“I want to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hard work and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation, and the results are for all to see,” PM Modi said while praising the local community.

