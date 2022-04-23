While the political mud-slinging over the demolition of the temples in the Alwar district of Rajasthan is still going on, the Alwar district administration has said that all 3 temples will be rebuilt. Three temples and around 85 homes were demolished in Rajgarh in the Alwar district as part of the road-widening drive as per the city master plan.

“There were three temples. Two were private, and one was built on a drain. The administration removed idols after a unanimous consensus with the people. Temples will be built on non-controversial land with the proper agreement of the people by the municipality,” Sunita Pankaj, Additional District Magistrate of Alwar, told news agency ANI.

Since the demolition of the temples, BJP and Congress have been trading charges with both accusing each other for the demolition of the temples. While Congress has said that BJP governed Rajgarh Nagar Palika is to be blamed for the demolition of the temples, BJP has blamed local Congress MLA and the state Congress government for the demolition of the temples.

Amidst all this political fight, mahant of a local temple and local edition of Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad have registered complaints against the local Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, the local sub-divisional magistrate and the executive officer for demolishing the temples.

On the other hand, Congress leader and member of the former royal family of Alwar Bhanwar Jitendra Singh said, “We have lodged an FIR against BJP leader and Nagar palika Board Chairman and other people who were responsible for the demolition of temples.”

While the temples are set to be rebuilt thanks to the political outrage around them, there has been no news so far from the Rajasthan government about the demolition of 85 houses and shops in the same area.