The political row over the demolition of temples in Rajasthan’s Alwar district continues to grow with BJP and Congress leveling allegations against each other. Amidst political mudslinging, local police have received two complaints regarding this demolition naming local Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, and Executive Officer (EO) Banwari Lal Meena. The complaints were filed in Rajgarh police station of Alwar district by the priest of one of the temples Mahant Prakash Das, and Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad.

In the complaint filed by Mahant Prakash Das, he has named the local SDM Keshav Kumar Meena and EO Banwari Lal Meena. The duo is accused of hurting religious sentiments by breaking idols using a drill and a hammer, and also by entering temple premises wearing shoes.

Complaint filed by Mahant Prakash Das

The other complaint filed by Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad names local Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena in addition to the SDM and EO. The complaint alleges that the trio demolished the temples and the idols placed within them as part of a well-thought-out conspiracy. It states that the Hindu faith has been trampled under a bulldozer, and has called it a conspiracy to instigate riots. The complaint also asks for the restoration of the temples.

The complaint filed by Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad

Speaking to OpIndia, President of Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad Pankaj Gupta said, “The priests of the temples are very scared. Nobody wanted to come forward to file the complaint so we decided to do it. We have not received any copy of the FIR against the complaint filed by us, and nor has any action been taken so far. The Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena is the main accused. He and his son have a history of criminal activities.”

SHO slapped us when we requested to save the idols: the Temple landowner

OpIndia also spoke to the landowner of the temple land Vijay. He said, “We were given just one hour’s notice to save the idols inside the temple. How could we do so in such a short period of time? When we asked the local SHNO not to destroy the Shivalaya, SHO Vinod Samaria slapped my father and threatened to put us in jail. Somehow we managed to save him from the police. Our temple was more than 200 years old. We demand suspension of the officers involved in this demolition.”

BJp MP Kirodi Lal Meena visited the affected areas on Saturday and demanded strong action against the guilty officials. He also alleged that Congress MLA is the main culprit behind the demolition of the temples, and demanded restoration of the same as quickly as possible.

Earlier, the administration had demolished 3 temples and around 85 homes in Rajgarh in Alwar district of Rajasthan as part of a road-widening drive as per the city masterplan.