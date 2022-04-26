Former Assistant Professor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) Gursang Preet Kaur has apologized for her remarks against Bhagwan Ram. She was relieved from her duties at LPU after a video of an online lecture went viral in which she was using derogatory language against Bhagwan Ram.

SS of Gursang’s post on Facebook. Source: Facebook.

In her apology, she said, “I am Gursang Preet Kaur. I was working as Assistant Professor at Lovely Professional University. I had committed a huge mistake during a classroom lecture, it can be termed a sin. Though I did not have any intentions, I used derogatory words against Bhagwan Ram. My words hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country. I have come under the protection of Bhagwan Ram to apologise. I have read Guru Granth Sahib Ji as well. I have no intentions to hurt anyone.”

Kaur further claimed she was suffering from depression and health issues at that time and did not know what she was saying in the classroom. She said, “At that time, I was going through depression and physical health issues. I did not know what I was saying in the classroom. I am apologizing to the whole country. I have hurt a lot of people. Please consider it my first and last mistake and forgive me.”

Kaur was dismissed by the LPU administration

On April 23, Gursang Preet Kaur was terminated from LPU after the video of her lecture went viral on social media in which she used derogatory language against Bhagwan Ram. The University released a statement on its official Instagram account, saying that it regretted the incident and informed that the concerned professor had been immediately relieved from the services.

In the classroom, she made insulting remarks against Lord Ram, saying that Lord Ram machinated against Ravana, who, according to Kaur, was a “good person”. According to Kaur, who appeared to be speaking to her students, it was Lord Ram’s “plan” to set a trap for Sita’s abduction and not Ravana’s fault who kidnapped her and took her to Lanka.

Her remarks resulted in outrage over social media, after which LPU sacked her.