On Wednesday, a Hindu student from the government high school in the Kannattuvilai area of Kanyakumari registered a complaint against a Christian teacher who allegedly abused the Hindu deities and forced the students to recite Christian prayers. The complaint was filed by a girl student and her parents who have demanded strict action against the teacher.

According to the local reports, the Kanyakumari district administration has directed the primary education officer to investigate the matter and has asked the school to immediately suspend the accused Christian teacher.

The matter came to light when the parents of a 6th-grade girl student released a video describing the acts of the teacher. In the video, the girl said that the teacher asked the students to recite Christian prayers while she abused the Hindu deities. “She told us to read the Bible. We said that we are Hindus; We read Bhagavad Gita. But she said that Bhagavad Gita is evil and that the Bible had good things, so we should read the Bible”, the girl said as her parents filed the complaint.

The video of the girl that went viral over social media further revealed that the Christian teacher who taught tailoring in the school would ask the students to recite Christian prayers before lunch by kneeling and joining their hands. She also would draw a cross with the thread in the sewing class and would ask the students to believe in Christianity. According to the girl, the Hindu students refused to recite Christian prayers as the teacher forcefully called them and ordered them to kneel and join hands within the school premises.

During the police inquiry, the girl added that the teacher talked about a story involving a Satan (Hindu) and a Christian. “Satan and a Christian were riding on a bike. They met with an accident and died. Some people were reading Bible nearby, and the dead people were resurrected”, she narrated the story to the parents and the Police.

This is not the first incident in which the Hindu students are forced to convert to another religion. Earlier in January, Lavanya, a student of standard 12th in Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupali in Thanjavur, Tamilnadu, had killed herself after she was tortured by her school authorities to convert to Christianity. Reportedly, the school had said that she must convert to Christianity if she wishes to continue her studies in the school.

Also, on January 6, a Hindu girl released a video and complained that a math teacher in Orchid International School forced students to pray in the name of Allah for failing to solve a problem, and also instructed them to keep silent about the matter. The girl in the video had said that her teacher had asked the Hindu students to make a bowl shape of their hands and pray in the name of Allah, a ‘better god’.

In the current case, the government school is located in the Kannattuvilai area of ​​the Kanyakumari district educating more than 300 students from the surrounding areas. While the Police are investigating the matter, the district administration and the primary education officer have demanded immediate suspension of the teacher who forced students to pray to the cross.