Shabina Anis Qureshi is the wife of Anis Qureshi, a Maharashtra Congress politician. Anis is the Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and the former Chairman of the MPCC Minority Department, Konkan Division.

Shabina describes herself as an activist and rose to notoriety on social media after beginning her campaign against inter-faith marriages in Mumbai. She claims to run an organization named Hifazt-e-Nasl to protect Muslim girls from marrying non-Muslims.

Shabina has been pushing against interfaith marriages and blackmailing couples to opt-out of the marriage. Her modus-operandi, however, is legally prohibited. Shabina first obtains information from the notice board of the Maharashtra Registrar of Marriages and filters the data to find out if a Muslim girl has registered to marry a Non-Muslim man. After sorting the details, she visits the couple’s house at their registered address as listed on the site.

Following that, she blackmails both the man and the woman who are willing to marry each other despite knowing their official names and embracing their religions. Shabina thereafter documents and publishes her interactions with the Muslim woman and the Non-Muslim man on social media and YouTube. This entire procedure is intended to persuade the Muslim girl not to marry the non-Muslim man at any cost. There have been several instances where she has publicly threatened the lady or the man, that if they proceed to marry, they would face the dire consequences of disagreeing with her warning.

She has become famous and is well-known as the voice of radical Islamists who are opposed to inter-faith marriages. There are several recent incidents highlighted by Hindupost that indicate she has been doing this for quite some time.

Shabina paid a visit to the family of a Muslim girl who was marrying a non-Muslim on October 14 in Mumbai last year. Shabina made a video in which she said, “Those who married non-Muslim girls have had their bloodline wiped out. In today’s case, I met a girl whose mother is Hindu and the children have not been raised in accordance with Islamic principles. The girl’s father is no longer alive. When I confronted the girl and her brother about the apostasy they were doing, they said they didn’t believe in such things. It is essential to prohibit Muslims from marrying outside of their religion.”

Shabina also runs a Facebook group where she frequently shares such incidents. Back in December 2021, a post was shared in the group where a video along with the details of two people marrying each other was shared. In the post, it was claimed that the marriage was stopped after the interference of Hifazt-e-Nasl.

The post.

Shabina stormed into the home of a man who was about to marry a Muslim woman who had come to India from Pakistan in February of this year. The police were also called in since the pair had lawfully applied for marriage in court and she was attempting to compel them to cease the proceedings of their marriage.

Ladki k Adress per ladka hoga hume bilkul nahi pata tha

Aur aaj ye. Serial Sahab ne Mujhe se kaha ki vah Mujhe per case Karenge ki mai ladki ko Satta Rahi hun, kitni humdardi he humri police ko Pakistani ladki se

Sirf is liye k wo gaddari kar k aai he apne maa baap mazhab mulk se pic.twitter.com/m7QssT9hyl — Shabina Anis Qureshi (@ShabinaQuresh15) February 7, 2022

#bhagwa love traps ki ak aur ghinoni surate haal, #Pakistani ladki ko fasane me khud fans gaya biche jaal

police madadgar

Ab high athurty karegi ladke ko benaqab, kiya he ye raaz ? Jis k liye ye sab bhi De rahe he saat bohat jald hoga parda fash pic.twitter.com/fDbWGWZREa — Shabina Anis Qureshi (@ShabinaQuresh15) February 11, 2022

Shabina states on her social media channels that she has been doing this for a long time. But, what she does is against the law, and her actions warrant commensurate penalties. She obtains information on the couples who have registered to marry and then reportedly threatens them into withdrawing their applications.

Shabina has been intruding in people’s personal life, which is a violation of their right to personal liberty. It also demonstrates the administration’s and police’s reluctance to take action against such persons who have taken the law into their own hands in Maharashtra.