On April 23, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sainiks attacked him. He said the mob of 100 Shiv Sena workers assaulted him with stones and wanted to kill him.

Somaiya posted a series of tweets on the matter. In one of his tweets, he said, “I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena’s 100 Gundas assault me with stones, Wanted to kill me. What is the police commissioner doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station?”

In another tweet, Somaiya posted a video where he had blood on his face. He said, “This is the 3rd time Uddhav Thackeray’s Gundas tried to KILL Me, first at Vashim than Pune & now at Police Station (Khar Mumbai) itself.”

CM Udhhav Thackeray ke Gunda logo ko Police ne Khar Police Station par ekatha hone diya. Mai bahar nikla tab in Gunda logo ne Pathabaji ki, Car ka window glass meri side ka tuta, muze laga bhi hai. Police ke supervision me ye hamala @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ixj0WMk915 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Speaking to ANI about the attack on him, he said, “Mumbai Police has refused to lodge my FIR. Instead, they lodged a bogus FIR stating that only one stone was hurled. As many as 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me. No action has been taken by Khar Police despite intimation.” Contrary to his claim, Manjunath Shinge, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP), said a case had already been filed based on Somaiya’s complaint and assured investigation would be fair and impartial.

Case registered on the basis of his complaint. Investigation will be fair and impartial: DCP Manjunath Shinge after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya left from Bandra PS in connection with an attack on him allegedly by Shiv Sena workers pic.twitter.com/VLfICbrxVi — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

After the allegations by Somaiya, a fresh political row erupted between Shiv Sena and BJP.

He further added in a follow-up tweet, “I will speak with the home secretary and the home minister today over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and will also write a letter to take action against the Police, who are working as political workers. Despite Kirit Somaiya informing (the) Khar Police prior about the possibility of an attack and seeking Z protection, the Police did not take any action. Instead, they permitted Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the state government pressure.”

Former CM said the incident had tarnished the image of Mumbai Police. He demanded strict action from the Home Minister and Home Secretary of the state. “Don’t assume we are scared. They should keep in mind that we also have the ability to answer in the same way,” he added.

Somaiya was protesting against Ranas’ arrest

Notably, he was protesting against the arrest of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and MP Navneet Kaur. He had gone to meet the couple at Khar Police station where the incident took place. The couple had announced they would chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside the Chief Minister’s private residence ‘Matoshree’. After their announcement, the additional police force was deployed outside Matoshree. Shiv Sainiks protested outside the couple’s home. Later the Police arrested them though the MLA had backed off from the announcement.

While protesting the arrest at Dharavi against the state government, Somaiya posted pictures on social media and wrote, “Started from Dharavi, going to Khar Police Station to meet Navneetravi Rana.”

They were booked by the Police under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of Police) of the Maharashtra Police Act.