News Reports
BJP youth leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga says Punjab Police reached his home to arrest him without any FIR

Tajinder Bagga was in Lucknow when Punjab Police dropped by his house late Saturday night to arrest him

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: News Nation
National Secretary of BJP youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has revealed that Punjab Police reached his house in Delhi to arrest him. As per Bagga, Punjab Police took this step without intimating him about any FIR against him, and even without informing the local police, as per the norms.

Posting a tweet on Saturday night, Bagga said, “Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends’ addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station, Sections against me to me till now.”

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in late 1980s and early 1990s.

Subsequently, the FIR against Bagga was withdrawn the next day as revealed by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet.

However, Punjab Police is far from done with Bagga as evident by today’s actions of the police. Bagga though is refusing to back down, and in a subsequent tweet, said that he will call out Kejriwal if he denies the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Tajinder Bagga was in Lucknow when Punjab Police dropped by his house late Saturday night to arrest him.

“I am in Lucknow, without any information Punjab Police reached my home. May i know the reason?” Bagga asked.

