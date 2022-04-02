National Secretary of BJP youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has revealed that Punjab Police reached his house in Delhi to arrest him. As per Bagga, Punjab Police took this step without intimating him about any FIR against him, and even without informing the local police, as per the norms.

Posting a tweet on Saturday night, Bagga said, “Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends’ addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station, Sections against me to me till now.”

Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station,Sections against me to me till now. CC @DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 2, 2022

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in late 1980s and early 1990s.

Subsequently, the FIR against Bagga was withdrawn the next day as revealed by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet.

However, Punjab Police is far from done with Bagga as evident by today’s actions of the police. Bagga though is refusing to back down, and in a subsequent tweet, said that he will call out Kejriwal if he denies the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

मेरे खिलाफ एक नही 100 FIR करों लेकिन अगर केजरीवाल कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरंसहार को झूठा बोलेगा तो मैं विरोध करूँगा, अगर वो कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार पर ठहाके लगा के हसेगा तो मैं विरोध करूँगा चाहे उसके लिए मुझे जो अंजाम भुगतना पड़े मैं तैयार हूँ । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 2, 2022

Tajinder Bagga was in Lucknow when Punjab Police dropped by his house late Saturday night to arrest him.

I am in Lucknow, without any information @PunjabPoliceInd reached my home. May i know the reason ? CC @DCPWestDelhi — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 2, 2022

“I am in Lucknow, without any information Punjab Police reached my home. May i know the reason?” Bagga asked.