Vivek Agnihotri’s reality-based film, The Kashmir Files, continues its record-breaking spree at the box office as it is set to breach the 250 Crores mark in the Indian market. The Kashmir Files, based on the Kashmiri Hindu genocide of the late 1980s and early 1990s, has become one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters in the post-pandemic era.

Sharing the film’s record-breaking numbers, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#TheKashmirFiles slows down in Week 4, but the lack of new film/s this weekend should take it to ₹ 250 cr… [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: ₹ 248.23 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER”

#TheKashmirFiles slows down in Week 4, but the lack of new film/s this weekend should take it to ₹ 250 cr… [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: ₹ 248.23 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/l9gMkRJun9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2022

The film was also given ‘tax-free status’ in several states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Apart from setting the box office on fire, the film has also received wide praise for its depiction of the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Hindus during their exodus from the valley. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit SHah have praised the film.

The film has also revived the discussion around the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to leave their homes behind, and become refugees in their own country. Following the film, Kashmiri Hindus in Haryana got land ownership papers after a long wait of 30 years.

Even though the film got nearly universal praise, sections of Indian opposition parties did try to run down the film or discredit the story shown within it. While some directly called the film a pack of lies, others tried to blame BJP for the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. Multiple theories were peddled to try and discredit the film and its makers, but the public verdict has muted all criticism.

The film stars Darshan Pathak, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.