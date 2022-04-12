Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Twitter may play a partisan role in general elections 2024: Suspended Twitter handles argue in Delhi High Court highlighting the platform’s ideological bias

The petitioners argued that their accounts on Twitter have been suspended because they belong to a particular political persuasion.

OpIndia Staff
American Tech Giant Twitter's own record of upholding freedom of speech has been tainted
On Tuesday 12th of April, the Delhi High Court heard a plea by popular Twitter handles ‘Wokeflix‘ and ‘Bharadwaj speaks’ over their suspension by the social media platform. Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma argued on behalf of suspended handles against Twitter’s political bias in suspending accounts under its company rules.

The petitioners argued that their accounts on Twitter have been suspended because they belong to a particular political persuasion. Wokeflix is a popular page that published political satires and memes on daily affairs. Bharadwaj speaks in its earlier avatar ‘TrueIndology’ has faced the wrath of multiple suspensions for being an authoritative historical fact-checker page that was famous for taking on left-wing historians. The advocates made a case that Twitter may play a partisan role in general elections in 2024, with its current biased policy.

On making tech giants follow the rule of the land

“If tech giants are not injuncted against not following law of the land, consequences for our democracy would be quite severe,” argued the petitioners while telling the Court that western experience suggests that tech giants are often “weaponized” in political discourse. “As students of Indian history, the petitioner would like to underscore that even the East India Company entered the country as a trading corporation in the 17th century before it went out to attain paramountcy in Indian affairs by the 19th century,” the accounts stated.

Exposing the anti-Hindu bias of Twitter

The petitioners argued that Twitter often perpetuates “Double Standards”, in a policy where “Hindu sentiments are allowed to be ridden roughshod over whereas sentiments of other communities are treated with kid gloves.” The advocates further stated before Delhi High Court that, “Twitter is aiding and abetting in the normalisation of genocidal tyrants like Aurangzeb who was responsible for killing 4 million Hindus & adjusted for population levels, is higher than the number of victims Holocaust perpetrated.”

The suspended handles put out instances where Twitter allowed posts and visual references on the platform which had strict racist undertones and snide remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. One of the Bangladeshi handles had recently put out a graphic comparing Indian women who wear bindis to bitches. Comments calling 17th-century genocidal warmonger Aurangzeb ‘the most based Emperor” are allowed to be published on Twitter. “Whether the respondent would allow posts extolling Adolf Hitler and others by neo-Nazi extremists? If the answer is negative then we must ask ourselves as to why similar courtesy cannot be extended to Hindus in this country,” the advocates argued.

The handles in their petition argued that Twitter has an anti-Hindu bias that perpetuates double standards with its regulatory actions.

“In a country where 80 per cent of the population is Hindu, the aforesaid community cannot be treated as children of a lesser God,” argued the petitioner while making a case about Twitter’s algorithmic bias against Hindus.

The hearing before the Delhi High Court is part of an ongoing case against sudden arbitrary suspension of Twitter handles like Wokeflix, Bharadwajspeaks, Megh Bulletin, Befitting Facts and others. The Central government has filed an affidavit in the case where they have reiterated that social media platforms have to give a fair chance to users, and they cannot be suspending their accounts on flimsy grounds.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

