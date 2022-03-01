AltNews co-founder, Islamists applaud suspension of Twitter account of Wokeflix

Twitter has suspended an account that was actively exposing the anti-Hindu remarks made by teachers in Vision IAS coaching institute. The account of Wokeflix (@Wokeflix_) has been found suspended by Twitter.

The account was proactively exposing famous coaching institute Vision IAS’s anti-Hindu discourse by sharing many recordings of its educators openly ridiculing the Hindu religion. There were several videos of classroom lectures uploaded and made into a thread where educators were openly making comments that were anti-Hindu and offensive in nature. All of the videos contained overt Islamic indoctrination and ideological manipulation.

Several people have stood up and raised questions on the suspension of the account. People were curious after the suspension and contemplated if the account was suspended because it was exposing blatant left-liberal and Islamic propaganda spread by premier coaching institutes.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, a prominent filmmaker and author took to Twitter and wrote, “Absolutely unacceptable behaviour by Twitter. @Wokeflix_ is punished because he exposed ‘brainwashing institute called @vision_ias’. Do you know it’s happening to all our warriors – because they are more united and determined to silence us. This is time to fight for your rights.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra wrote “Very clearly a targeted campaign is going on Suspended @wokeflix_ now for showing truth and facts”

AltNews co-founder and Islamists celebrate suspension of Twitter account of Wokeflix

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of AltNews celebrated the suspension of the Twitter account of Wokeflix. He tweeted a post with screenshots and wrote, “Suspended. For now. 👋👋”

Several other Islamists also celebrate the suspension of Wokeflix’s Twitter account. A Twitter user Dilshad Alam while replying to Zubair wrote, “Bhai tu to sab se chun chunke badla le rha h…. 😂😂😅”

Another user Asim Ali replied to the tweet of Zubair writing, “nice work sir”

Exposing the intolerance of Mohammed Zubair, a Twitter user named Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) wrote, “Zubair Miyan Celebrating suspension of @wokeflix_ account – Account which was just sharing some videos of people abusing Hinduism.”

Wokeflix suspects that his account was targeted by a lobby aggrieved by him exposing Vision IAS

OpIndia reached out to the individual running the account ‘Wokeflix’. Wokeflix said that he has been diligently exposing the lobby that is brainwashing students and aspiring IAS officers. When he started exposing Vision IAS, he had a sense of the powerful lobby he was exposing.

He said that he had earlier quote tweeted a post that cartoonised those convicted in the Ahmedabad Bast case. It was that tweet which was chosen to target his account, he suspects, by the lobby of IAS officers and Islamists.

Given how AltNews’ Zubair was celebrating the suspension of Wokeflix’s account, it is suspected that those who were aggrieved by Wokeflix exposing the IAS lobby coupled with Islamists who were disgruntled about the anti-Hindu rhetoric in IAS coaching being brought to the fore, decided to choose this tweet to target the account and get it suspended.

AltNews is an Islamic propaganda website under guise of fact-checker

The whole Left syndicate has mostly pushed the propaganda website AltNews as an actual source of fact-checking. Their pieces are openly spread by any anti-government, anti-Hindu fanatics. While carefully promoting Islamic propaganda, AltNews maintains a facade of fact-checking to make their presentation more appealing to their already loyal audience.

AltNews frequently promotes fake news, obfuscates the facts, invents details to protect Islamists, and even manufactures fake news to fact-check it thereafter.