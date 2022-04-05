The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested Hafiz Imran Warsi for issuing a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and a ‘fatwa’ against Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti for supporting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Bharti had showered flowers on the RSS members who had participated in a rally (padsanchalan yatra) on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa on April 2.

The rally was organized in the Mainathar area of Moradabad and Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti and his family members had participated in the event. According to the reports, the fatwa was issued against Dr Bharti as many of the Muslim people in the locality objected to his act of showering flowers on the RSS members.

Moradabad: Bounty of Rs 1 lakh & a ‘fatwa’ has been declared against a Muslim doctor for supporting RSS.@Amir_Haque joins @roypranesh with the latest.#RSS #Moradabad pic.twitter.com/QLexBWCLYS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 5, 2022

The fatwa issued by Hafiz Imran Warsi reads that Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti should not be allowed to enter mosques and the entire Muslim community should ostracise him. The fatwa also clearly mentions that anybody who kills Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti would be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh.

“I am a Muslim but I am also a nationalist”: Dr Nizam on his support for RSS

Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti, meanwhile, said that he has been a staunch follower of the BJP and RSS and that he is a nationalist. “I have been following BJP and the RSS rally was passing by my residence. So I and my family showered flowers on the RSS members as a token of respect. I am a Muslim but I am also a nationalist”, he said.

He further added that Hafiz Imran possesses Talibani’s thought process. “Hafiz Imran has Talibani thought process and he is threatening the Muslim community to outlaw us. He wants me killed at any cost for supporting RSS”, he stated.

However, the Moradabad Police has confirmed that a Muslim doctor from Moradabad was threatened for his links with the RSS. The Police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti and have arrested Hafiz Imran Warsi in the case. The investigations are underway.