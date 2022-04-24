On Saturday (April 23), a Christian priest was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection to the rape of an 11-year-old girl. The incident took place in Chandinagar area in Baghpat town of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Albert, a 67-year old Church priest from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The minor victim had gone to the Church on Friday for cycling when she was approached by the priest. The accused then lured the girl to his room by offering to give her some money. When she went to his room accepting the offer, he molested and raped her.

According to the victim, he tore her clothes, and shown her obscene films. After raping the girl, he also tried to intimidate the victim into silence.

11-YR-OLD RAPED BY PRIEST, 12-YR-OLD KIDNAPPED



Horror against 2 minors in different districts of #UttarPradesh. In Baghpat, an 11-year-old girl allegedly raped and threatened by the priest of a church and in Basti, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped. @manishtv9 pic.twitter.com/DM84SDVgPP — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 24, 2022

He threatened the 11-year-old with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone. However, the victim divulged the matter to her parents on the next day. A police complaint was then filed by the girl’s mother immediately after that.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun, Albert was arrested on the basis of the police complaint, and a medical test of the victim girl was done. DNA samples of both the accused and the victim has been collected and have been sent for analysis. Police have assured that strict action will be taken in the case.

Pastor booked for raping 17 women, 7 boys inside the church for over four years

Earlier in February this year, a case was registered against a 42-year old pastor for sexually exploiting 17 women in the last four years at Payakaraopeta in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the reports, the Christian priest was also involved in forcing women and boys into slave labour, fraud and cheating. The incident surfaced when one of those women escaped from the church and approached the police officials. One of the victims lodged a complaint against the pastor on February 3, 2021.

The pastor, identified as Ambati Anil Kumar alias Prema Das, a native of Krishnalanka in Vijayawada, Krishna district, was earlier working as a TTE in the railways. In 2015, he established a trust named “Prema Swaroopi Ministries”, became Pastor A Anil Kumar and set up a church in a two-storied building.