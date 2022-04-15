Two people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly attempting to disrupt national integrity by playing pro-Pakistan music on their mobile phones. An FIR was registered on Wednesday against Naeem and Mustkim of Singhai Murawan village in the district’s Bhuta area.

The incident pertains to Singhai Kalan village under Bhuta police station. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet in which a shopkeeper can be seen listening to “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. After the video made the rounds on the internet, locals and some BJP leaders protested against the shopkeeper for listening to pro-Pakistan music.

According to police, a complaint was filed by one Ashish, a rural resident who objected to the pro-Pakistan music being played. When Ashish objected, the couple attacked him, forcing the complainant to videotape the incident and share it on Twitter. Since then, the video has gone viral on the internet.

रमज़ान का पवित्र महीना चल रहा है और बरेली में मुस्तकीम व नहीम पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद के गाने बजाये जा रहे हैं !

इस देश में रह रहे हो..इस देश का खा रहे हो ..पी रहे हो..संशाधनों का उपयोग कर रहे हो और फिर भी पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद



तुम्हारे जैसे ग़द्दार और नमकहराम पूरी दुनियाँ में नहीं👎

The investigation is still underway, according to police authorities, and additional action will be taken in the future. According to Rajkumar Agarwal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bareilly Rural), the FIR has been registered under section 153 of the IPC, which relates to activities that disrupt national integration, and an inquiry is underway.

Locals have outraged after the video went popular on social media. People are protesting and putting pressure on the police to take stern action. They emphasized that social cohesion is eroding as a result of such a case coming to light and that people of a certain community are continually attempting to do so in the city.

UP: Three arrested for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans

This is not the first time when pro-Pakistan chants and music have been heard in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier last year, three men were arrested from UP’s Noida for allegedly raising ”Pakistan Zindabad” slogan during a religious procession. The arrests were made after a video of them chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations had gone viral.

The procession was carried out in the Sector 20 police station area. Three people identified as Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali and Ali Raza were arrested by the police following the incident.

The video clip shows a group of people holding various Islamic flags. The Indian tricolour was also seen being carried in the video. However, some members of the group, while raising pro-Pakistani slogans, were caught hitting the Indian flag with the Islamic flag in their hands.