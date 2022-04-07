Horrific videos are doing rounds on social media platforms that show Ukrainian soldiers brutally killing captured Russian troops.

According to a report by The New York Times, a Ukrainian soldier was seen shooting a Russian soldier three times while another soldier informed him about the Russian soldier still being alive.

“Film these marauders. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping,” a Ukrainian soldier can be heard saying, according to Times.

The video also reportedly showed that at least three other Russian soldiers were made to sit next to the victim, identified by white armbands commonly worn by Russian troops.

One of the Russian soldiers had suffered head injuries, and his hands were tied behind his back, The Times report said. The Russian soldiers were seen surrounded by equipment taken over by the Ukrainian forces.

In the video, which New York Times refused to put out, Ukrainian soldiers were seen with their blue armbands, who were heard shouting – “Glory to Ukraine”.

However, according to local Ukrainian reports, the attack on the Russian Prisoners of War (POW) was carried out by the “Georgian Legion”, a group of Georgian volunteers formed in 2014 to fight for Ukraine.

The Times report suggested that the video was filmed north of the village of Dmytrivka, about seven miles southwest of Bucha.

Several videos of Russian POWs being killed by the Ukrainian forces have gone viral on the internet. In a video, it was seen that a Russian soldier was holding his hands up, indicating that the Russian soldier was killed after he was captured.

In the video, the Ukrainian forces were seen laughing at the dead Russian soldier, saying, “Bolshevik tried to escape … but he could not”.

In another video, a Russian POW was seen dragged on the floor like a corpse and laid beside two dead Russians. The Ukrainian soldier was seen loading his rifle. The Russian POW begs the Ukrainian forces for mercy.

In another video, the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion was allegedly seen committing horrific war crimes on the Russian POWs. OpIndia could not independently verify the date and timing of these incidents, however, the video indicates that it was shot and posted on social media recently amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

The Russia-Ukraine war entered the 38th day since the conflict began on the first week of February after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched ‘special military’ operations, saying it is fir the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

The videos have emerged soon after the Western nations accused Russia of committing war crimes against civilians in Bucha. Russia has denied those allegations.