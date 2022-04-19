West Bengal: BJP worker’s body found hanging from a tree in Birbhum, political situation tense as family, party alleges murder

A BJP worker’s body has been found mysteriously hanging from a tree at Mallarpur town in Birbhum District, West Bengal. A tense situation prevailed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when the man was found dead hanging on a tree outside his house in Birbhum.

Graphic visuals, please view with caution:

BJP Karyakarta Purna Chandra Nag Murdered and Hanged at Mollarpur, Birbhum District from OpIndia Videos on Vimeo.

The incident took place on Tuesday when it was known that the deceased had not returned home since Monday. When the family was about to visit the police station to register a missing complaint, they found the victim’s body mysteriously hanging from a tree near their house. The deceased, Purna Chandra Laha, aged 40, was a daily wager who ran his home doing small jobs.

He was an open and active supporter of the opposing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state. However, he was not an active participant in the daily political happenings, as per reports.

On Tuesday, after the body was spotted, it was recovered by the Mallarpur police and was sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for autopsy. According to reports, no complaint has been registered in the case so far. Questions have started arising about whether the death was by suicide or was it a planned political murder. Given the uproar of political violence in the state, the BJP has alleged that the man may have been killed for political reasons.

The family of the deceased has also claimed that since he was known as a BJP worker in the village, his body was hanged from a tree by the TMC workers who killed him for being associated with the opposing party. The Police have launched an investigation into the shocking incident.

The lives of BJP workers have come under direct threat in West Bengal after the political violence that outpoured after the re-election of Mamata Banerjee as the CM in 2021. The TMC government has failed to address the law and order situation when it comes to political violence and especially the killings of BJP workers in the state.