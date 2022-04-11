Monday, April 11, 2022
West Bengal: PIL filed in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into Hashkhali rape and murder of a minor girl

The accused, Brajgopal Gowla, has been arrested and a complaint has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff
Bengal: PIL filed in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe in Hashkhali rape case
Calcutta High Court.
Anindya Sundar Das, an advocate, has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Calcutta High Court requesting a CBI inquiry into the Hashkhali rape and murder of a child allegedly committed by the son of a TMC politician.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a juvenile girl, allegedly by Brajgopal Gowla, the son of TMC politician and Gajna Gram Panchayat member Samar Gowla.

Last Monday, the incident of rape and murder occurred in the Shyamnagar region of Gajna gram panchayat in Nadia’s Hashkhali block number one. Locals were outraged as soon as the incident came to light.

Brajgopal invited the youngster, a Bogula resident, to his home for a birthday party on April 4. According to the minor’s relatives, the 14-year-old girl went to Brajgopal’s house that night with another girl and a few others.

According to her family members, someone at Brajgopal’s house informed them that the girl had been ill at the party. They reported that they were advised to take the child to a nearby doctor. The family also claimed that they were forbidden from taking the girl to a hospital or a private clinic.

The minor’s relatives said that they were horrified at the loss of their daughter. They did, however, file a report with Hanskhali police station after obtaining assurance from ChildLine staff. They claim the girl was gang-raped.

The victim’s family has also accused the police of corruption. According to them, Mukunda Chakraborty, the chief of Hanskhali Police Station, refused to prosecute the gang-rape charge.

The West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow, April 12, in protest of the alleged rape and murder of a young girl in Hashkhali. The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 6 PM in protest of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The accused, Brajgopal Gowla, has been arrested and a complaint has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

