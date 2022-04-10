On Saturday (April 9), a civic volunteer and his friend were shot and beheaded in West Bengal after they went to recover money paid to the accused. The incident took place in the Magurpukur area in Magrahat in the Diamond Harbour subdivision of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, a 27-year-old Malay Makhal had given ₹80,000 to a local businessman named Jane Alam Mollah for purchasing building materials. However, months passed without Alam delivering on his promises. The accused also refused to return the money that he took from Makhal.

On the fateful day of April 9, Alam sent a message to the deceased, expressing his willingness to return the money owed by him. A ‘naive’ Malay Makhal, accompanied by his friend and civic volunteer Barun Chakraborty, went to meet the Mollah to collect the money.

Bu when they reached the place, they were brutally killed. The duo was first taken to Alam’s factory, where they were shot dead at point-blank range and after that, they were beheaded with sharp weapons. The local residents in the area got suspicious after seeing the bikes of the deceased, which were parked outside Jane Alam Mollah’s factory.

On questioning Alam, he claimed that Malay and Barun were drinking at his factory. His response failed to convince the locals, who then barged into the factory to find the truth. To their horror, they discovered the bodies of the two victims lying in a pool of blood.

After the incident came to the light, the locals demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. They also set two vehicles on fire while protesting against the gruesome killings. After the violent protests, a large contingent of police personnel, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to control the law and order situation in the area.

Locals set 2 vehicles on fire, demand arrest of Jane Alam Mollah (Photo Credits: Sangbad Pratidin)

The fire brigade was called in and they extinguished the fire that engulfed the two vehicles. It must be mentioned that Jane Alam Mollah has been absconding since the incident. A manhunt has been launched by the police to nab the accused using his mobile tower location.

While speaking about the matter, Diamond Harbour police SP Abhijit Banerjee informed, “We learnt that the accused Jane Alam took large sums of money from people under the pretext of providing building materials for construction. The two victims were also duped in a similar fashion.”

“The incident (murder) took place when the duo came to meet him for loan recovery. This is what we found in the preliminary probe. An investigation is underway,” the official added. MLA (Magarhat Purba) Namita Saha had also condemned the incident and said that the accused would be hanged, if the court said so.