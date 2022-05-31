From all available evidence, it appears that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hates Hollywood and will do anything he can to ruin the most loved Hollywood films of all time. The trailer for the Forrest Gump copy Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan came out on Sunday, 29th of May, and if the trailer is any evidence, Aamir has made a parody of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic.

Aamir Khan, who has already used the same facial expression to play Phunsuk Wangdu in 3 Idiots, Samar in Dhoom 3, and PK in PK, has now repeated it in Laal Singh Chaddha in his parody remake of Forrest Gump. Even if you ignore the terrible Punjabi accent put on by the Bollywood megastar, you just can’t ignore the terrible facial expressions as Aamir tried to play the ‘slow-witted’ Forrest Gump.

Even one of the best ever “box of chocolates” quotes from the original Forrest Gump is ruined by making it about eating ‘golgappe’, maybe they confused Forrest Gump with Diljale, a movie in which Gulshan Grover keeps praising golgappe all the time.

This is not Aamir’s first rodeo, he has a history of taking Hollywood classics and destroying them so bad that everyone rushes to watch the original to get the taste of Aamir’s version out of their mouth. The films may still mysteriously make a 1,000 crore at the box office thanks to contributions from China, but you will be hard-pressed to find someone who will say Aamir did justice to any of the Hollywood films he copied.

Memento- Ghajini

Memento earned Christopher Nolan his first Oscar nomination, little did he know that he will also have to suffer Aamir hamming his way through a terrible remake of the film for the same. To be fair to Aamir Khan, he may not even have seen the classic starring Guy Pearce since the film was remade in Tamil first in 2005 with the same name ‘Ghajini’ and then later made in Hindi.

The Prestige- Dhoom 3

Perhaps one of the biggest sins Bollywood has ever committed is ruining Prestige for the Indian audience with the terrible remake called Dhoom 3 and Aamir Khan was once again at the center of it. Another Christopher Nolan classic, which keeps you engaged for 130 minutes before blowing your mind off with the ending, deserved a better remake than Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

In Dhoom 3, there was no surprise, no curiosity, no mystery, well except the mystery of Mumbai cops investigating a crime in Chicago. Even as an atheist, I pray to God that Nolan has never seen Dhoom 3, he would have stopped making films.

Pirates of the Caribbean- Thugs of Hindostan

Perhaps the biggest box-office debacle of Aamir Khan’s life (even bigger than Mela which he did for his brother) was Thugs of Hindostan. Boasting massive names like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif, the film sank without proof at the box office. Aamir’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean was so bad that Johnny Depp would have gladly married Amber Heard again if that could have avoided this film. Thankfully Johnny never saw the film, nor did anyone else for that matter.

We have no idea what Aamir Khan has against Hollywood classics because he has done decent original Hindi films, but when it comes to remaking Hollywood films, he really goes all out to destroy them. Perhaps he wanted to be a Hollywood star and is frustrated that he never got a chance there, perhaps he just hates western filmmakers, Nolan in particular. Whatever it is, can we just request Aamir Khan to stop ruining any more Hollywood classics and let Forrest Gump be the last one?