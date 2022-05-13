Friday, May 13, 2022
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s wife asks Okhla residents to protest against the arrest of her husband by keeping their shops shut on Friday

Shafia, Amanatullah’s wife, claimed that her husband has been sent behind bars for raising the voice of the public. She also 'requested' the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday in protest against the arrest.

OpIndia Staff
26

A day after controversial Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi Police for creating a ruckus during an anti-encroachment drive, the AAP MLA’s wife on Friday attempted to incite the residents of Okhla by asking them to keep their shops shut today to protest against her husband’s arrest.

Taking to Twitter, Shafia, Amanatullah’s wife, claimed that her husband has been sent behind bars for raising the voice of the public. She also ‘requested’ the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday in protest against the arrest. She said the protest was to tell the “merciless” BJP government that the people are standing with their MLA.

Shafia had also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government for arresting her husband Amanatullah Khan after the Delhi Police detained him for obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty after he, along with locals, protested against the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the Madanpur Khadar area during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

She had also stated that she had no news of Khan for the few hours of his arrest. “I am afraid that no untoward incident should happen to him, his life is in danger,” she had claimed.

According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police have sent AAP MLA from Okhla to Tihar jail after they arrested him for creating nuisance during the anti-encroachment in Delhi. Earlier this week, Amanatullah Khan was also booked for obstructing the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh earlier this week.

On May 9, a massive drama unfolded when the MDC officials reached Shaheen Bagh to take action against the illegally constructed infrastructures in the area. Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters led by Amanatullah Khan and Congress workers staged protests in the area to obstruct the civic body’s ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Following the ruckus, the SDMC’s Central Zone licensing inspector filed a complaint against the AAP MLA and his aides with the SHO of Shaheen Bagh. In the complaint, the licensing inspector wrote, “Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of the zone SDMC to remove the encroachment. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for interfering in the discharge of official duties by public servants.” 

Based on the complaint filed by the SDMC’s Central Zone licensing inspector, an FIR was registered against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

