Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Delhi: AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police detains AAP MLA for obstructing demolition drive in Mangolpuri
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat (left), demolition drive in Mangolpuri (right), images via ANI
On Tuesday (May 10), the Delhi police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri in North-west Delhi. The development was confirmed to news agency ANI by DCP (Outer district) Sammer Sharma.

While speaking about the matter, he informed, “The anti-encroachment drive is going on, local MLA (AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat) came here & said what’s the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA.”

It must be mentioned that Mukesh Ahlawat is a legislator from the Sultanpur Majra constituency in North-west Delhi.

As per the schedule, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted the demolition drive in the Mangolpuri area on Tuesday (May 10) to remove illegal constructions and encroachments. In a bid to thwart the drive, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat had reached the spot.

While speaking to the media, he remarked, “When people have vacated the area, why are they (North MCD) creating inconvenience to them by using Bulldozers by surrounding them. We’re against it & it should be stopped. They need to prove first that there’s encroachment.”

After being detained by Delhi police, Ahlawat spoke to Times Now. He claimed, “The residents of the area (Mangolpuri) were notified about the anti-encroachment drive 4 days ago. They themselves had removed all illegal constructions. As such, there is no encroachment. Even then, they (BJP) took the bulldozers in the area to create panic. This is not the way to go about things.”

AAP had thwarted the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh

Earlier on Monday (May 9), Aam Aadmi Party leader Majid Khan had reached Shaheen Bagh and demonstrated against the anti-encroachment drive. He was also joined by the party’s legislator from the Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan.

While speaking to Times Now, Majid Khan claimed that there was no encroachment in the neighbourhood. “There is no encroachment here. We are here to make sure injustice is not done to anyone,” he was heard as saying.

Owing to protests by unruly locals, AAP leaders and the Congress party, the demolition drive had to be aborted in the middle.

