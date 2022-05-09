Monday, May 9, 2022
Updated:

Shaheen Bagh: Bulldozers stopped by a frenzied mob, AAP and Congress join hands to thwart the anti-encroachment drive

Mob, led by women, sit in front of the bulldozers on roads to stop the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh: Unruly mob, AAP, Congress stop anti-encroachment drive
Mob stops demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh, image via PTI
3

On Monday (May 9), the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood in South Delhi was temporarily halted, following protests by locals, and leaders of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Journalist Gaurav Sawant had earlier tweeted that bulldozers had reached Shaheen Bagh to demolish illegal constructions and encroachments on government land. He added that when the JCBs moved forward to remove encroachment, some women tried to block the path of police and officials. Subsequently, additional police force was deployed.

Soon after, an unruly mob of locals obstructed the path of bulldozers to protect their illegal construction. From visuals shared by ANI, a large crowd can be sitting on roads or standing in front of the bulldozer.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi party leader Majid Khan reached the spot and joined the frenzied mob to protest against the demolition drive. While speaking to Times Now, he claimed that there is no encroachment in the neighbourhood.

“There is no encroachment here. We are here to make sure injustice is not done to anyone,” he was heard as saying.

The AAP leader was soon joined by the party’s legislator from Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan.

Besides the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress also demonstrated against the anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi civic body. Congress leader Parvez Alam told Republic TV, that the anti-encroachment drive was being done on behest of BJP leader Adesh Gupta. He claimed this was a local issue and he was the block president.

On Monday (May 9) morning, reports emerged that the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh was cancelled due to a lack of police protection. Later, news agency ANI reported that the Delhi police had assured to provide sufficient force to carry out the operation.

In a statement, the Chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone said, “Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh.”

Opindia had also reached out to Shaheen Bagh police station but they claimed to not have any knowledge of the development.

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Marxist had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision by the civic body to remove illegal settlements in Okhla, Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

