On Monday (May 9), the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood in South Delhi was temporarily halted, following protests by locals, and leaders of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Journalist Gaurav Sawant had earlier tweeted that bulldozers had reached Shaheen Bagh to demolish illegal constructions and encroachments on government land. He added that when the JCBs moved forward to remove encroachment, some women tried to block the path of police and officials. Subsequently, additional police force was deployed.

#Bulldozers reach #ShaheenBagh to demolish illegal construction & encroachment on government land. This area was the epicenter of anti #CAA protests. JCBs move forward to remove encroachments as some women try to block the path of police & officials. Additional police deployed. pic.twitter.com/YG61jXBCZ9 — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) May 9, 2022

Soon after, an unruly mob of locals obstructed the path of bulldozers to protect their illegal construction. From visuals shared by ANI, a large crowd can be sitting on roads or standing in front of the bulldozer.

Delhi | Locals continue to protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive here. pic.twitter.com/JoXKV9d527 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi party leader Majid Khan reached the spot and joined the frenzied mob to protest against the demolition drive. While speaking to Times Now, he claimed that there is no encroachment in the neighbourhood.

“There is no encroachment here. We are here to make sure injustice is not done to anyone,” he was heard as saying.

Bulldozer in Shaheen Bagh: AAP’s Majid Khan speaks to @nukul_jashoria



There is no encroachment here. We are here to make sure injustice is not done to anyone, says Khan #ShaheenBagh @prathibhatweets pic.twitter.com/DynXGBBRk4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 9, 2022

The AAP leader was soon joined by the party’s legislator from Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan join the protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive here. pic.twitter.com/4MJVGoku39 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Besides the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress also demonstrated against the anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi civic body. Congress leader Parvez Alam told Republic TV, that the anti-encroachment drive was being done on behest of BJP leader Adesh Gupta. He claimed this was a local issue and he was the block president.

#ShaheenBaghBulldozer | This (anti-encroachment drive) is happening because of Adesh Gupta, BJP has sponsored this. I oppose it. This is our local issue, I am the block president: Congress Leader Parvez Alam, who has joined protests in Shaheen Baghhttps://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/Bw2DG4SMzz — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

On Monday (May 9) morning, reports emerged that the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh was cancelled due to a lack of police protection. Later, news agency ANI reported that the Delhi police had assured to provide sufficient force to carry out the operation.

In a statement, the Chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone said, “Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh.”

Opindia had also reached out to Shaheen Bagh police station but they claimed to not have any knowledge of the development.

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Marxist had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision by the civic body to remove illegal settlements in Okhla, Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi.