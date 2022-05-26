Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsR Madhavan shares the first motion poster of 'Rocketry', his upcoming movie on Nambi...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

R Madhavan shares the first motion poster of ‘Rocketry’, his upcoming movie on Nambi Narayanan, the ISRO scientist persecuted by Congress

"Sometimes a man wronged…is a nation wronged," reads the tagline on the poster of the movie titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

OpIndia Staff
R Madhavan shares the first motion poster of Rocketry-The Nambi Effect
69

The much-awaited biopic on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan titled Rocketry-The Nambi Effect, is due to hit the screens on July 1, 2022. Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 25, to share the first motion poster of the upcoming movie.

R Madhavan has made his directorial debut with the movie and will be seen playing the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was hounded and persecuted by the Congress government.

In the first of its kind, one-minute motion poster, actor R Madhavan gradually appears adorning the look of the veteran scientist against the backdrop of space. “Sometimes a man wronged…is a nation wronged,” reads the tagline on the poster of the movie titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The movie, which is directed jointly by Anant Mahadevan and R Madhavan and marks the latter’s debut as a director, was screened at the prestigious Cannes Films Festival in France on May 19. After its world premiere at Cannes, the film will be released in India on July 1, 2022.

The film’s official announcement occurred about a year ago, and it’s been said that Madhavan has been undergoing extensive training to get into the character’s skin. The actor will portray the scientist at various stages of his life, ranging from 27 to 75 years old.

The trailer of the movie which was released in April 2021, captured the real-life story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, his professional success and events that led to his imprisonment and police cases against him by the then governments. Many scenes in the trailer are hard-hitting and reminiscent of the forgotten pain of one of India’s most decorated and criticised scientists.

How Congress hounded India’s most celebrated rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan

It is pertinent to note that scientist Nambi Narayan was a victim of persecution by the Congress party. The political rivalry between the two factions of the Kerala Congress party led to the arrest of Narayanan, along with two other scientists D Sasikumaran and K Chandrasekhar in November 1994. The Kerala police had levelled charges of espionage under sections 3,4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act against the scientists.

Apart from these three scientists, SK Sharma, an Indian representative of the Russian Space Agency, a labour contractor and a person named Fauzia Hassan were also arrested. Narayanan was then heading the cryogenics division at the ISRO. All of them were accused of giving secret information about ISRO’s rocket engine to Pakistan.

Narayanan’s arrest and subsequent prosecution are said to have set the Indian Space Research program decades behind. A Supreme Court ordered a probe in 2018 had found that the charges against the scientist were fabricated and he was wrongfully targeted by some people in power with vested interests. In 2019, the Union government led by Narendra Modi finally awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan on the occasion of 70th Republic Day 2019. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMadhavan film, R Madhavan scientist, Nambi Narayanan life
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment: How Leftists have always been the ideological backbones of Islamists and how that saga continues

Siddhi Somani -
Despite funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley at the peak of insurgency, killing Kashmiri Hindus and forcing them out of their homes, many 'liberals' in India have had a soft spot for Yasin Malik
Opinions

Eight years of PM Narendra Modi: Here is a wishlist of 8 things for the next 2 years before the 2024 elections

Suyash -
Over the eight years, Narendra Modi has a barrage of hits in his arsenal including unprecedented Infrastructure development, abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A), curtailing terrorism, increased participation of women in the democracy, and carving out an independent foreign policy among many others.

Social media giant Twitter to pay USD 150 million fine for selling user data for targeted advertisement

‘Sanghis cannot be friends’: Read how students and teachers of Azim Premji University led a mob against a Hindu student, accusing him of Islamophobia...

DuckDuckGo faces backlash for allowing Microsoft trackers on the browser: Here is what the CEO said to defend it

8 years of Modi government: How PM Modi radically transformed India’s foreign policy

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,823FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com