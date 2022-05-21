Saturday, May 21, 2022
Allahabad HC to hear a petition seeking restoration of twelve Dwadash Madhav Temples in Prayagraj on July 22

In the petition filed in February, the petitioners demanded the restoration of the 12 Dwadash Madhav temples in Prayagraj and the construction of a pilgrim route (Parikrama marg) to reach these temples.

OpIndia Staff
Allahabad Madhav Temples
One of the 12 Dwadash Madhav Temples in Prayagraj (source: Prabhat Khabar)
Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered that a revised petition be filed after it heard the plea seeking a direction for the restoration of the Dwadash Madhav temples located in different parts of Prayagraj and the construction of a pilgrim route (Parikrama marg) to reach these temples.

The order was issued by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir, who fixed July 22 for the hearing of a petition filed by Hari Chaitanya Brahmchari of Tikarmafi Ashram and another by Advocate Vijay Chandra Srivastava.

In the PIL filed in February 2022, the petitioners stated that the twelve Madhav temples in Teerthraj Prayag are of great significance and that it is vital to repair them and make them easily accessible to saints, sages, and pilgrims by developing a path (Parikrama marg) leading to the temples. They also demanded proper arrangements for traffic in the temple areas.

According to the petition, saints and sages have been doing a Parikrama, an age-old Hindu tradition of paying obeisance to the Hindu places of worship, of the twelve Madhav temples since ancient times, but due to obstacles and a lack of a good approach, saints and devotees are unable to do so, and as such their religious sentiments are hurt.

As a result, the petitioners urged the court to grant permission for the removal of illegal encroachment on the path leading to the temples, the development of a pilgrim route, and the restoration of the Dwadash Madhavas grand temples.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir have asked the petitioners to file a revised petition that includes details of the temples and their significance in the plea itself rather than attaching affidavits for the same. The bench has fixed July 22 for the hearing of the plea.

