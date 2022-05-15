In a tragic incident, former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car crash Sunday near the outskirts of the city of Townsville on Sunday.

According to the reports, the car in which Andrew Symonds was travelling crashed on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when it left the roadway and rolled. The police said that the emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old Symonds, who was travelling alone. However, Symonds died of his injuries on the spot.

The former Australian all-rounder is survived by his wife Laura and two young children, Chloe and Billy. Symonds, considered one of the greatest all-rounders to represent the country, played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia and was a two-time World Cup winner.

Symonds’ family has issued a statement confirming his passing, appreciated “peoples’ sympathy and best wishes, and asked their privacy be respected”.

Andrew Symonds made his Australia debut during an ODI against Pakistan in 1998. The all-rounder played more than 200 ODIs, scoring over 5000 runs at an average of 39.75. The middle-order batsman has scored six centuries and 30 half-centuries and has also taken 133 wickets. In addition, he played 26 tests, scoring 1462 runs with two centuries and ten fifties.

His death comes months after famous Australia cricketer and champion leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart attack in Thailand in March.