Assam govt demolishes houses of rioters who burnt Batadrava police station

On Sunday (May 22), the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led-Assam government demolished the houses of rioters who set up a police station on fire in the Nagaon district of Assam.

As per reports, bulldozers were sent to the Salonbari village, which is located about 6 km away from the Batadrava police station. Under the watchful eyes of the Nagaon authorities, the motorised machine razed down 5 illegal houses that belonged to the rioters.

While speaking about the development to The Indian Express, Assam Special DGP (law and order) GP Singh informed that the demolished houses belonged to illegal settlers. He stated, “They have settled on the land illegally or with forged documents. Everything is under control now.”

“We have ordered an independent probe into the alleged custodial death, and if any officer is found guilty, we will take strong action. But such an allegation does not mean you set fire to a police station. You don’t target the police and expect nothing to happen. Arson cannot be allowed,” he further added.

Assam | Nagaon District Administration demolished houses of five families who were allegedly involved in setting fire to Batadraba Police Station yesterday, May 21 pic.twitter.com/N0u9xMg0ZW — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

While speaking about the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma expressed grave concern over the incident. “We will take stringent action against those involved. At the same time, I would like to warn that we will not tolerate and excuse such acts till the SUP government is in power” he remarked.

“Large-scale encroachment is there at Batadrava. I have instructed the DC and police to either evict or take other legal action against elements posing a threat to peace and security in the area,” he further added.

Reportedly, the houses demolished by the Naogaon administration also included that of deceased fish trader Shafiqual Islam and his relative Majibur Rahman. The locals of the area had cried foul over the demolition drive and claimed that Shafiqul had purchased the land during his lifetime.

Mob burns down police station and assaults cops

On Saturday (May 21) this year, an enraged mob burnt down a police station after fish trader Safiqul Islam allegedly died in police custody. The incident occurred in Batadrava in Nagaon district in Assam where a mob of around 2,000 people assaulted cops and burnt down the police station.

After learning about his death, people from his community gathered around the police station and attacked it. The mob assaulted policemen on duty and set the station ablaze.

The family of Safiqul Islam had alleged that he was beaten to death because he refused to pay bribe to the police officials. They alleged that the cops had demanded Rs 10,000, a duck and a chicken from his family in exchange for his release from custody.