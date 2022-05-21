Saturday, May 21, 2022
Assam: Mob burns down police station and assault cops after alleged custodial death of fish trader Safiqul Islam

Safiqul's family alleges police tortured him to death for not paying bribe, but police deny and say he was brought in inebriated condition and later his health deteriorated

In a shocking incident in Assam, an enraged mob burnt down a police station after a man allegedly died in police custody. The incident happened in Batadrava in Nagaon district in Assam on Saturday, when a mob of around 2,000 people attacked the Batadrava police station, assaulted cops, and burnt the police station down.

The incident was triggered by the death of Safiqul Islam, a fish trader, while he was in police custody in the police station. After learning about his death, people from his community gathered around the police station and attacked it. The mob assaulted policemen on duty at that time, and after that set the police station on fire.

The family of Safiqul Islam has alleged that he was beaten to death by the police because he had refused to pay them bribe that the police officials had demanded from him. They alleged that the cops had demanded Rs 10,000, a duck and a chicken from his family in exchange of his release from custody.

Videos of the incident show a large number of people, including women attacking the police station and setting it on fire.

Soon after the attack, additional forces were sent to Batadrava to control the situation. Nagaon SP Leena Doley and other senior officials of Nagaon Police also arrived. Three persons who were part of the mob has been arrested so far by the police. Two policemen were injured in the attack.

“We have arrested three persons who were involved in the violence. This is absolutely unacceptable. Whatever may be the provocation, no one can take up law into their hands. We will look into every aspect of the incident and take action,” SP Leena Doley said.

Reportedly, Safiqul Islam, a residence of Salnabari under Dhing police station, was arrested by Batadrava Police on Friday evening when he was on his way to sell fish. He allegedly died in police custody and his family found his body a hospital in Nagaon today.

However, the police have denied that he died due to torture by police. SP Leena DOley said that Safiqul was brought by police in an inebriated condition from Bhumuraguri, after some people had informed the police about him. She said that his family members were informed about his detention, and after that they had gone to the police station in the morning, and even provided him food. However, his condition deteriorated while in detention, following which he was sent to the local PHC and from there he was referred to Nagaon civil hospital. However, he was declared brought dead at the civil hospital.

The SP further said that they are investigating the allegations made by Safiqul’s family.

