Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Updated:

Mumbai: BMC team reaches MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana’s Khar house to check alleged illegal construction

BMC officials reached the couple's residence on Wednesday afternoon after a notice regarding the same was sent to them a few days ago.

OpIndia Staff
BMC officials reach Navneet Rana's house for inspection
Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana (R), CM Uddhav Thackeray (L), image via Twitter
51

Hours after a special bench of Mumbai Sessions court granted bail to independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband independent MLA Ravi Rana, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have arrived at their home in Mumbai’s Khar to inspect alleged illegal construction done by them.

BMC officials reached the couple’s residence on Wednesday afternoon after a notice regarding the same was sent to them a few days ago.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana are in judicial custody for the past twelve days. This came after Shiv Sena accused the Rana couple of hurting religious sentiments and trying to incite violence after they announced that they were going to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s family house Matoshree. While after the granting of bail, both the Ranas are expected to come out of jail by evening, BMC officials have already reached their house to check if they could be charged with undertaking illegal construction on their property if any.

On May 2, the BMC had issued an inspection notice to Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana for alleged illegal construction in their Khar West flat.

It may be recollected that similar notices have been issued in the past to people who have challenged the ruling Shiv Sena openly. Central BJP Minister Narayan Rane was sent a similar notice concerning his Juhu building referred to as Aadish. When in 2020, actress Kangana Ranaut came down heavily on the ruling state government in Maharashtra regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BMC began a demolition drive at the Bandra office of the actor claiming that several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC.

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

