Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi government for failing to take effective action against unlawful encroachments in the shape of Mazars on public roadways in the national capital’s Bhajanpura area.

The Court was hearing a petition contesting the unlawful construction of two Mazars, one on a road adjacent to Hassanpur Depot and one on Wazirabad Road in Bhajanpura.

SD Windlesh, the petitioner, stated that the encroachments were blocking traffic and creating problems for individuals and that they should be removed promptly in accordance with Supreme Court orders.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the state must act strictly on such issues. “How will the civilised society survive if you have such structures in the middle of the road? You must send out a message to society and the encroachers. You must cut down with an iron hand,” the court said.

The Court stated in the order serving notice that the images of the illegal encroachment indicated a “shocking state of affairs” in terms of how the State government was a passive witness to the encroachment.

“We are at loss to understand, how the state can be a mute spectator and allow such structures. The state should play a firm stand and come down with an iron hand to send a clear message to all encroachers that such encroachments will not be tolerated and will be removed as soon as they are sought to be placed and penal action should also be initiated against persons behind raising such structures,” the court further stated.

The Delhi government lawyer informed the Bench that the subject of eliminating unlawful constructions was now before the Supreme Court. The Bench gave time for the matter to be brought to the attention of the court and issued a notice in the plea.