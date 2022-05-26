Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who had fired bullets at policeman Deepak Dahiya, recently arrived at his family residence on a four-hour parole. The criminal was given a ‘heroic’ welcome by the local Muslim community who cheered, screamed, and also whistled on his arrival.

According to the reports, the court adopted the humanitarian approach and granted Pathan four hours of parole to meet his father whose health condition is precarious. The court was informed that the father was continuously insisting to meet his son for at least a few hours. His father, aged 65 has been suffering from various ailments and has undergone surgery in March 2022.

“In these circumstances, the court is inclined to take a humanitarian approach and thus, the present application is allowed on the following terms. Accordingly, custody parole is granted to the applicant/accused Shahrukh Pathan @ Khan for four hours for 23.05.2022, as per Rules for taking him to the residence and he shall be allowed to meet his parents at the said house,” the Court ordered.

However, the Court had strictly mentioned that Pathan was granted permission to meet his aged parents only and that he should not meet anybody else. But in the videos that went viral over the social media, many people from his community could be seen gathering and cheering for Pathan.

Court granted 4 hours' custody parole to rioter Shahrukh Pathan who brandished gun at a policeman during Delhi riots, to meet his parents.



Also, Pathan could be seen enjoying the attention in presence of the Delhi Police personnel who were busy controlling the gathering on May 26. Reportedly, the Delhi riots accused was granted custody parole in March as well for attending the surgery of his father.

Accused Shahrukh Pathan was arrested in the year 2020 on the charges of opening fire at the Delhi Police officials and inciting riots in the national capital during the Anti-Hindu riots. He has been charged in two cases. He has been booked under rioting and relevant sections for allegedly pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya during the riots on February 24, 2020. His name is also included in a charge sheet in connection with the Maujpur incident on February 24, where violence erupted between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups and later spread to other parts of Northeast Delhi.

CCTV videos of head constable Deepak Dahiya standing resolute on duty, fearlessly facing the criminal Shahrukh who fired bullets at him had gone viral on social media.

Two policemen named Raman and Deepak and a passerby Rohit Shukla had sustained injuries because of the violence that had broken out at Maujpur Chowk on February 24. Shukla had then confirmed that there were two groups of people, one of which was shouting ‘Allah­hu­Akbar’ and protesting against CAA and NRC.

The Delhi Court had later ordered an FIR against Pathan and booked him under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt), 505, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 27 of the Arms Act.