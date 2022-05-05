The first sentence has been awarded in a triple talaq case in Gujarat after the practise was declared as illegal. A Palanpur court in Banaskantha has sentenced a Muslim officer to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 in a triple talaq case.

According to reports, the victim woman, Shenazbanu, a resident of Juninagari in Vadgam taluka of Banaskantha, was married to Sarfaraz Khan Bihari, a native of Hebatpur. He works as a deputy engineer in the Dantiwada. The couple also has a daughter.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan fell in love with a Hindu girl working in his office and ran away with her. However, after that, with the persuasion of the family, Sarfaraz Khan settled the matter by saying that he would end his relationship with the girl. But even after that, he had relations with the girl, and a son was also born to them. Shenazbanu protested only to get beaten up by her husband who went on to expel her out of the house by saying ‘talaq’ thrice.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Palanpur West police station. The police registered a case under sections 498 (a), 323, 294, 504, and 506 (2) of the IPC as well as under the Muslim Protection Act’s sections 3, and 4. The matter went to the additional court in Palanpur. The verdict of the case was delivered on 4th May 2022.

The court took into account the arguments of the public prosecutor and gave the verdict and sentenced the accused Sarfaraz Khan Bihari to one year in prison. He was also fined rupees 5,000. Although the triple talaq law was passed in 2019, this is the first case of anyone being punished in Gujarat under this act.

The victim woman thanked PM Modi

After the first case of the verdict in the triple talaq case came to light in Gujarat, the victim woman made a statement to the media saying, “I was expelled from the house after he uttered talaq thrice. But the verdict given by the court today has given me justice.” She also thanked the Modi government for enacting the triple talaq law.

The triple talaq law was passed in 2019

Under the Triple Talaq Act enacted by the Central Government, any person who leaves his wife by uttering talaq thrice through oral, written, or any other means will be an offense and can also be arrested without a police warrant and can be punished with a punishment of up to three years. The aggrieved woman herself or her relatives can file a case in the matter.

The law caused an 80 percent decrease in the cases

According to data released by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in August 2021, triple talaq cases have registered a decline of nearly 80 percent since the enactment of the law. Presenting the figures of the three states, he said that there were more than 63 thousand cases of triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh before the law came into force, but 221 cases have been registered after the law came into force. Similarly, there were 38,000 and 33,000 cases in Bihar and Rajasthan before the law came into force, but only 49 cases were registered in Bihar after the law came into force.